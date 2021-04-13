News Social Media

Influencers Offered “Thousands of Dollars” to Post Selfies While Getting Vaccine

Staff Writer
By
"I received two vaccine campaigns paying thousands of dollars to go and get the vaccine and record it and take a selfie while getting the vaccine," Rife said.
Social media influencers are being offered thousands of dollars to promote C0VID vaccines, according to a popular Instagrammer.

Whitney Rife told her more than 400k followers on Tuesday that she received an invitation from two campaigns that offered to pay her to promote the vaccine to her audience.

“If you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine,” Rife said in an Instagram story. “To each their own. But I did just want to make a little note that I received two vaccine campaigns paying thousands of dollars to go and get the vaccine and record it and take a selfie while getting the vaccine. I’m just going to throw that out there.”

Rife went on to say, “I would never accept a campaign like this, but be careful with what you’re being influenced on.”

WATCH:

Although there is no evidence every actor, athlete, politician, and influencer is being paid to promote the C0VID vaccine, social media has been inundated with their vaccine selfies in an effort to encourage wider acceptance.


