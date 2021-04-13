Influencers Offered “Thousands of Dollars” to Post Selfies While Getting Vaccine

"I received two vaccine campaigns paying thousands of dollars to go and get the vaccine and record it and take a selfie while getting the vaccine," Rife said.















Social media influencers are being offered thousands of dollars to promote C0VID vaccines, according to a popular Instagrammer.

Whitney Rife told her more than 400k followers on Tuesday that she received an invitation from two campaigns that offered to pay her to promote the vaccine to her audience.

“If you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine,” Rife said in an Instagram story. “To each their own. But I did just want to make a little note that I received two vaccine campaigns paying thousands of dollars to go and get the vaccine and record it and take a selfie while getting the vaccine. I’m just going to throw that out there.”

Rife went on to say, “I would never accept a campaign like this, but be careful with what you’re being influenced on.”

Although there is no evidence every actor, athlete, politician, and influencer is being paid to promote the C0VID vaccine, social media has been inundated with their vaccine selfies in an effort to encourage wider acceptance.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

I’m a lucky man. Lucky to work alongside the ⁦@LAFD⁩ & our great frontline ⁦@CoreResponse⁩ staff, our partners at Carbon Health, USC, & Curative Lab. We test & vaccinate thousands per day. We need your support to get more people lucky. Text CORE to 707070 to donate. pic.twitter.com/VeCgAC7hMR — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) January 26, 2021

I received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination this week and am doing fine and encourage you to do the same! @WHO pic.twitter.com/p9A7kJnISR — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 13, 2021

Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2021

Got my first shot today. I expected soreness, but so far, none. Feeling great. Here’s my Vaxxie. #vaxxies #GotMyShot pic.twitter.com/A1ckyZGcU3 — Alan Alda (@alanalda) February 3, 2021

I’m relieved to have received my 2nd dose of the covid vaccination, and feeling fine.

I encourage everyone to get yours as soon as you have the opportunity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4iDfUGAWxb — Mavis Staples (@mavisstaples) February 11, 2021

Everyone get your vaccine. Last line I wasn’t at Dodger Stadium I threw out the first pitch. pic.twitter.com/U1v7QhYxo9 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) February 1, 2021

Husb and I got our first dose of Moderna Vaccine on Friday in Key West. At last, something good about being 80+ and a 2 year Pan Can survivor (husb). No problems. Less of a sore arm than with flu shot. — Judy Blume (@judyblume) January 11, 2021

“Getting my COVID vaccination was incredibly simple & painless. I feel incredibly lucky to have had it & would like to thank all the wonderful NHS staff for making it happen”.



Patrick Mower, 82, star of @emmerdale &Louth resident had his vaccination at the Louth centre yesterday pic.twitter.com/EemqEQh7Nr — Lincolnshire NHS (@LincsNHS) December 16, 2020

I am proud to join forces with @themichaelcaine to promote the fantastic @NHSEngland #COVIDVaccine program, demonstrating how quick and easy it is to get vaccinated and why it’s so important. Let’s all come together and do our bit in the fight against this wretched disease. pic.twitter.com/Ub7npvyF6U — Elton John (@eltonofficial) February 10, 2021

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

Just completed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial. I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again and actors and musicians back to work. – ALW #SaveOurStages @nivassoc pic.twitter.com/pIcYZJPLps — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) August 13, 2020

One of the benefits of being 65 is that I’m eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great. Thank you to all of the scientists, trial participants, regulators, and frontline healthcare workers who got us to this point. pic.twitter.com/67SIfrG1Yd — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 22, 2021

If you have any questions or unease about the COVID vaccine, I got you!



I’d *never* ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.



Yday per national security policy (PPD40), Congress began getting vaccinated.



I took the jab & am here to answer your questions. Ask away! pic.twitter.com/ZyBgXi7kRl — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 19, 2020

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 18, 2020

Today, with confidence in science & at the direction of the Office of the Attending Physician, I received the COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccine is being distributed, we must all continue mask wearing, social distancing & other science-based steps to save lives & crush the virus. pic.twitter.com/tijVCSnJd7 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 18, 2020

On the frontlines of this fight are nurses like Patricia who administered my vaccine yesterday. As the daughter of immigrants from Guyana, Patricia has been working tirelessly to protect and save lives.



To Patricia and all the nurses battling this pandemic—thank you. pic.twitter.com/xFmCWI3jRs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 30, 2020

Folks, I just received the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine — and just like the first dose, it was safe, quick, and painless.



I urge everyone to get vaccinated once it’s your turn. Because only together can we save lives and beat this virus. pic.twitter.com/w1m8gEh2iL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 11, 2021

Never felt a thing! Fancy the call to be jabbed sending me to Westminster Abbey of all spectacular places. Under the eye of the poets of Poets Corner and a dozen sleeping kings and queens… thank you #NHS staff and volunteers. Amazing work. Grateful to be armed against the enemy! pic.twitter.com/elVuwqjpQO — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) March 10, 2021

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

I waited for a vaccination appointment, and patience was rewarded. Drive-thru in Pasco County. Moderna. No adverse effects. I think it was the National Guard running the show. Very cool. Get it done, folks. Let’s kill this thing. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 6, 2021

I got my SECOND COVID SHOT this morning! So grateful and THRILLED. PLEASE, let’s ALL stay safe as possible and continue to watch out for each other. pic.twitter.com/pT3mZQGfPD — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 16, 2021

if anybody needs some good news today @WillieNelson got his covid vaccine 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/mIShGtswIA — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) January 14, 2021

