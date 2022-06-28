Samuel L. Jackson Fires Racial Salvo at Supreme Court Justice Thomas Clarence for Saying Roe Is Dead, Gay Marriage Should Be Next

"The American actor made the racially charged statement in response to Justice Thomas’ assertions following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling ending 49 years of Roe v. Wade."

Samuel L. Jackson has hit out at U.S Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas, inferring that the conservative judge was a Black lackey for White men.

Bandwagoning the radical left’s irrational wave of fury over the Roe v Wade ruling, Jackson wrote, “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!”

How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 25, 2022

The American actor made the racially charged statement in response to Justice Thomas’ assertions following the U.S, Supreme Court ruling ending 49 years of Roe v. Wade.

Supporting, what is viewed by many as a judicial correction of a bad law, Justice Thomas said the next correction should be Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell, the Supreme Court rulings that codified contraception and same-sex “marriage.”

Justice Thomas wrote in his concurring opinion (PDF p.117-123), “I join the opinion of the Court because it correctly holds that there is no constitutional right to abortion.”

Auguring for the elimination of the ‘substantive due process’ because it ‘has harmed [The United States] in many ways’, Justice Thomas further stated:

We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. Because any substantive due process decision is “demonstrably erroneous,” […] We have a duty to “correct the error” established in those precedents.

Critiquing liberal privilege, non-Leftist, Hollywood-in-Toto drew a contrast between the actual racism on the Left and perceived racism on the Right.

“Just Google the names ‘Roseanne Barr‘ and ‘Justine Sacco‘ for Exhibits A and B,” wrote Christian Toto.

“Liberal celebrities […] can say almost anything on the social media platform knowing they’ll skirt its rules of conduct. Their Hollywood bosses won’t hold them accountable, either. The catch? They target conservatives with their bile,” he said.

Toto added other examples, such as, “[Celebrities] who wished death on President Donald Trump without a whiff of punishment; and Bette Midler, who cheered on violence against a GOP senator, repeatedly, facing no blowback from Twitter, or her Hollywood employers.”

For Jackson, who often gets away with the use of the N-word and other expletives, the racial slur “Uncle Tom” is part of the same ‘liberal privilege’ package: “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Toto cited Larry Elder, who explained in his 2020 documentary, the originally benevolent “Uncle Tom” had become a derogatory reference for anyone in the Black community, whom the Left consider to have “sold out by embracing the white man.”

Jackson wasn’t alone in his hostile nod to the lords of Leftism.

Coordinated outrage about the U.S Supreme Court’s correction of the Roe v. Wade precedent continued, with musicians falling in line to disparage the ruling.

‘American Idiot’, Billie Joe Armstrong used the Green Day set in Glastonbury, England, to disown the United States, allegedly telling the British crowd, “F*** America! I’m renouncing my citizenship.”

The NY Post included artists such as Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo as the pro-Abortion performers.

Even climate catastrophiser, 19-year-old Greta Thunberg made an appearance, although for different reasons. Lecturing the apparently over-50s bourgeois audience, creepy Greta, said, “The earth’s biosphere is “not just changing, it is destabilising, it is breaking down.”

Thunberg also damned world leaders for not militantly following her climate advice.

Following Jackson, and the Glastonbury globalists, pop extraordinaire, Pink, decided she wasn’t going to be outdone.

Protesting a run of abortion bans in the United States after the Supreme Court ruling, the singer took to Twitter, ranting about ‘racism, misogyny and homophobia’ and something about the greatness of her music, ‘old white men, whose kids hate them’, and the ‘ignorance of the GOP.’

The singer, who “fully supported” “vax or the axe” mandates in California, and opposed those protesting the killing off of informed consent, via government overreach, added:

“Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F*** LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO F*** RIGHT OFF. We good?”

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

Aside from Samuel L. Jackson’s snide remark, most Roe v Wade rants are discretionally targeting ‘white men.’ Each one completely ignorant of Justice Clarence Thomas’ authority, and the authority of Justice Amy C. Barrett.

In comments Barrett made at the Reagan Library in April, she asserted it is the job of judges to be non-partisan, to sift political agenda, and political pressure, from cases in order to ‘determine what the constitution and precedent required.’

Justice Barrett explained, “No judge is deciding a case in order to impose a policy result they’re trying to make their best effort to determine what the law requires; what the constitution requires; what statutes require.”

Leftists playing the misogynist, race card in their protests also conveniently left out South Dakota Republican governor, Kristi Noem, and Iowa Governor, Republican, Kim Reynolds, who both affirmed the Supreme Court correction ending Roe v Wade.

The reasoning in Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion is worth a closer look.

If a winner were to be chosen between the two, it’s Justice Clarence Thomas, not Samuel L. Jackson, nor the hive-minded critics who take home the gold when it comes to clear and independent thought.