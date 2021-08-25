Police Serve Sydney Church Prohibition Order Banning Operations For Seven Days, Over $13k Additional Fines

In an announcement issued by NSW Police on Wednesday, a spokesperson said police have issued a further 27 $500 Penalty Infringement Notices to attendees for failing to comply with the direction to wear or carry a mask. Bringing the total cost of fines issued to $49,000.













416 Shares

A Sydney church that was fined more than $30,000 for conducting an “illegal” worship service in violation of state-imposed restrictions has been served a prohibition order by police, banning the church from operating for seven days.

Advertisement

Authorities reportedly “stormed” Christ Embassy’s Blackdown premises on Sunday evening following a tip-off to Crime Stoppers. Officers said they found a group of approximately 60 adults and children inside the building participating in an in-person church service.

Thirty adults in attendance were issued a $1,000 fine for breaking the rules on gathering, while the church itself was fined $5,000.

Advertisement

In an announcement issued by NSW Police on Wednesday, a spokesperson said police have issued a further 27 $500 Penalty Infringement Notices to attendees for failing to comply with the direction to wear or carry a mask. Bringing the total cost of fines issued to $49,000.

A prohibition order was also served on the pastor, which prevents the church from operating for a seven-day period.

Under current state restrictions, churches are banned from opening to members of the public.

Caldron Pool has approached the church for comment.

Related