Pro-surfer Health Nut, Kelly Slater, Labelled an Anti-vaxxer for Defending Informed Consent

Another pro-health professional athlete has been defamed as an “anti-vaxxer” after defending informed consent.

The latest tussle occurred on Instagram when pro-surfer Kelly Slater defended Australian surf life-saving legend, Trevor Hendy who had voiced opposition to “vaccine” mandates on a “get vaxxed” promotion posted by Summer of Surf.

Slater responded to an analogy used by Australian Ironman champion Matt Poole, who criticised Hendy by comparing not being “vaccinated” with jumping into rip-tides.

Slater told Poole his ‘analogy made no sense’, arguing:

If I know the risks (informed consent) and I judge the choice to be one that benefits/hurts me based on the stats and info, and my ability (health), I can choose accordingly. If something happens to me, it’s on me, not on anyone else. Your argument is false equivalence. Apples and oranges.

Making a distinction between health and medicine, Slater added:

This is clearly a disease of the obese, unhealthy, and elderly. If you study the official statistics. And for people saying listen to the doctors, I’m positive I know more about being healthy than 99% of doctors. Most of my COVID info comes directly from doctor friends, many of them in disagreement with the official ‘science.’

The 49-year-old American world surfing champion talked about friends who’d had horrible reactions to the vaccines, writing that his mum was one of those ‘underreported stats.’

Despite a large number of comments from social media users thanking Slater for speaking out, legacy media coverage only drew attention to pats on the back for Poole’s pro-CCP-19 vaccine evangelism.

Fox Sports (apparently more dazzled by Poole’s girlfriend Tammy Hembrow, than COVID facts) labelled Slater’s comments a “bizarre vaccine rant,” painting the surfing legend as “coming from nowhere to continue to promote his so-called pro-choice agenda.”

RT News wasn’t much different. They band wagoned the “anti-vaxxer rant” tune, but to their credit, RT at least gave Slater a fair hearing.

7News was more subdued, but mocked Slater, ripping the context out of his comments by failing to first acknowledge Slater’s reasoned argument. Secondly by failing to uphold his distinction between knowledge about health, and knowledge about medicine.

Yahoo Sport joined them calling Slater’s reply to Poole, “slightly ridiculous,” while accusing him of “pushing Coronavirus misinformation.”

Far-left political activists, “Right-Wing Watch” added Kelly to their list of “anti-vaxxer” ‘worst offenders,’ telling Kelly to line-up, goosestep in unison and salute ‘instead of adding to the polarisation of the vaccine debate.’

Of the many who agreed with Slater, one user said, “Informed consent, not coercion.”

Another wrote, “I liked it better when we weren’t forced to take an experimental drug to do normal, everyday things. It’s a shame everywhere I look I’m being bullied to do something I don’t want to do; and [I’m] a little upset I’m seeing it here too.”

In response, Summer of Surf clarified “not forcing, just asking for everyone’s help.”

Slater’s replies received no legacy media love, so here’s a sampling too good not to be shared:

This isn’t the first clash Slater’s had with his peers or the COVID priesthood in the media.

The Daily Mail claimed in June that Slater was forced to defend himself when users reacted to a comment on an unrelated CCP-19 article about a ‘father who was proud after stinking up a toilet,’ on Australian satire site The Betoota Advocate.

Slater simply wrote, “Dads have no shame.”

As DM recounted, this was enough for one man to write, “Aren’t you the fella who shares anti-vaxx nonsense on social media? Seems like you have no shame either.”

Slater fired back, “Why does this account always end up with these triggered, b***y people who can’t take a joke? And second, I’m not anti-vax. I’m anti mandating medical procedures.”

He then said:

It hasn’t been studied long enough to know long term cons. A friend’s dad also died a couple days after getting it from blood clots, so there’s that. Think I’ll wait for the antibodies naturally if I get covid.

This tripped a pack attack with haters rolling in to mock, smear and ridicule the surfing legend, because “science.”

Key findings about COVID published by Sydney University in June, appear to back Slater’s defence of informed choice.

“Overall population-wide risk of death after the diagnosis of a COVID-19 infection was 4 percent.”

In other words, a 96% likelihood a person will survive, with a 4% chance of dying.

Additionally, COVID-19 mortality risk was 40 percent for the elderly (90+), 10 times the population-wide risk.

32 percent COVID-19 mortality risk for people in their 80s

14 percent COVID-19 mortality risk for people in their 70s

3 percent COVID-19 mortality risk for people in their 60s

Less than 1 percent COVID-19 mortality risk for people in their 50s or younger.

What’s the point of forcing a medical procedure onto the public?

This data raises a number of questions about the purpose of “no jab, no job,” alongside lockdowns and segregating the population along a vaxxed, unvaxxed line.

This suggests that inept governments, acting on the “health” advice of bureaucratic “health advisors,” are deliberately making us unhealthy in the name of protecting public health.

The facts do not support the fantasy or the fear porn.

Public health orders are creating a public health crisis.

Related reading: Australian Tennis Legend: “Government Doctors Are on the Payroll, Be Wary of What They Preach”

