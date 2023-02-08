Pro-surfer Bethany Hamilton Holds Firm on Opposition to WSL’s Radical Gender Diversity Policy

“I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains,” she said.

Bethany Hamilton has been slammed for opposing the World Surf League’s updated rulebook on men participating in women’s sports.

Under “gender diverse” guidelines, the competition will now allow biological men who “identify as women” to participate in the women’s only pro-surfing division.

Updated on February 1st, Article 10.21 of the rulebook states:

“The WSL has adopted the International Surfing Association (ISA) policy on transgender participation (the “ISA Transgender Policy” [which ISA adopted in October 2022]”

This means,

“The eligibility of a Surfer to compete either in a men’s or women’s Event under this Rule shall be subject to compliance with the ISA Transgender Policy.”

Part of the preamble from the two-page ISA policy suggests the decision was a medical mandate, implemented “at the recommendation of ISA’s Medical Commission.”

There are five eligibility guidelines that allow participation regardless of a person’s biological (DNA-determined) gender at birth.

Article 3 of the ISA policy allows any man “who identifies as a woman, and is legally recognised as female’ to ‘compete in a men’s event.”

This includes any “mixed event, if she [he] has not met requirements to compete in a woman’s event.”

Such as, “maintaining testosterone [injections to] level less than 5 nmol/L continuously for the previous 12 months.”

Article 5 rules,

“The ‘transgender’ [male] surfer must meet other ISA’s Medical Commission requirements, and have a serum testosterone concentration that has been less than 5 nmol/L continuously for a period of the previous 12 months.”

Surfing Australia has enforced similar radicalised guidelines since 2021.

Hamilton’s response was both gracious and swift.

The surfing legend took to Instagram saying,

“I want to be clear I have a love for all of mankind regardless of any differences, but this concerns me as a professional athlete who has been competing in professional events for the past 15 plus years.”

Hamilton said she felt the need to speak up, particularly for women, who may “feel as though they cannot say something about this.”

Questioning the policy, the homeschooled, and homeschooling mum reasoned,

“How is this rule playing out in other sports, like swimming, running, MMA?” “Have any of the current surfers in the WSL been asked what their thoughts, and opinions on this new rule before it was passed or announced?” “Should there be a conversation with the 17 women, and all of the men on tour prior to a rule change?” “Is this hormone level, an honest, and accurate depiction that someone who is a male, or female? Is it as simple as this?” “Who is pushing for this huge change? Doers this better sport of surfing? Is this better for the women in surfing? If so, how?” “How did those who decided these hormone rules come to the conclusion that 12 months of testing testosterone make it a fair and legal switch?” “Why does WSL’s statement speak about men competing against women, yet says nothing about women competing against men?”

Hamilton asserted, “I personally won’t be competing in or supporting the World Surf League if this rule remains.”

The Hawaiian-based athlete then backed pro-surfing legend Kelly Slater, suggesting the league create a “separate “trans” division, to avoid confusion.”

In spite of her reasonable questions, Hamilton was dragged through the usual mudslinging from fanatics chained to corrosive, cancel culture ideology.

Throwing up the same emotionally manipulative vomit we’ve come to expect from the GayGB cult, Beach Grit carried a piece from author, Jamie Tworkowski.

Instead of answering Hamilton’s logic, Tworkowski appears to mock her faith, saying “I’m pretty sure Jesus was a big fan of love.”

Spinning the love is love falsehood into overdrive, Tworkowski declared, the ‘real crisis was “transgender suicide rates.”

Not biological men misappropriating women, or biological men crushing biological women in women’s only sports.

In sum, from Tworkowski’s point of view, biological men who claim to be biological women will kill themselves if those men are not allowed to participate in [or dominate] the women’s only arena.

Contrary to his assertions, holding women’s sports hostage in order to “save Trans lives” negates Christian love.

The same goes for Tworkowski’s dishonest misrepresentation of Bethany Hamilton’s opposing viewpoints, which he translates as “wanting transgender people to die!”

As does the “yes, sir, no sir, three bags full sir” version of LGBT “love,” he thinks Christian love is all about.

On any other given day, Tworkowski’s whole approach to Bethany Hamilton would be rightly labelled chauvinistic. Then spammed on social media as a prime example of misogyny.

Alongside dissenters justly calling for the Beach Grit editor’s head.

Tworkowski seems to have refused to listen to Hamilton’s points, in what is essentially, a manipulative, Christian-hating, “shut up, woman,” rant about how “love is love” must be loved, or it’s not love.

In Tworkowski’s woke utopia it appears as though biological women are to submit, stay silent, and serve the political agenda fed to them.

Defiant, Hamilton responded to the acronym army’s half-truths, and hate, posting a second video to Instagram where she stated,

“Going into this, I knew the hammer” of harshness and hate “would be thrown down on me for not going with the flow, for having a different opinion; for being open and sharing my questions/thoughts on the new rules.”

The mum of three slammed gutless keyboard critics, “who sit behind their screens, and instead of having a thoughtful debate or conversation, they choose to spew awful things, and tell you to be quiet.”

Shutting down debate, and conversation is “wrong,” she said, adding, “I don’t blame other athletes for not wanting to speak up, for they know to well how harsh and cruel the world can be.”