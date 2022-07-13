“Pro-Choice” Means “No Choice”: Elizabeth Warren Says Crisis Pregnancy Centers Need To Be Shut Down

"We need to shut them down all around the country," Warren said.

Pro-abortionists are well aware of the fact that what they’re advocating is ugly and unattractive. That’s why they rely on euphemisms whenever discussing the subject of abortion.

Advertisement

A mother doesn’t kill her child, she terminates her pregnancy. It’s not a baby she’s carrying, it’s a fetus. They’re not championing death, they’re advocating women’s rights. They’re not pro-baby-killing, they’re pro-choice.

As such, the debate over abortion is often framed as a dispute between those who are “anti-abortion” and those who are “pro-choice.” While many in the “anti-abortion” movement would happily wear the label “anti-abortion” as merely the negative form of “pro-life,” on par with being anti-murder and anti-rape, it’s becoming increasingly clear that even within the “pro-choice” movement there is a growing number who are, in fact, the exact opposite of what their label suggests. They’re anti-choice.

Advertisement

Take, for instance, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently called for the forced closure of an estimated 2,500 crisis pregnancy centres nationwide. These facilities provide new mothers with help and assistance, free resources, clothing, and other baby items that have been donated by members of the public.

“In Massachusetts right now, those crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber true abortion clinics by 3-to-1,” Warren said.

“We need to shut them down here in Massachusetts, and we need to shut them down all around the country. You should not be able to torture a pregnant person like that…”

Warren: “Crisis pregnancy centers that are there to fool people looking for pregnancy termination help outnumber abortion clinics by 3-1. We need to shut them down all around the country.”

pic.twitter.com/Sm6XjnGUX7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2022

Conservative commentator Allie Stuckey responded to Warren’s call with tongue firmly in cheek.

“I’m not proud to admit it, but over the years, my followers have donated thousands of strollers, diapers, cribs, and onesies to those predatory, scary pregnancy centers [Elizabeth Warren] is warning us about. I shudder thinking that perhaps we contributed to the evil of kids being clothed.”

Advertisement

I’m not proud to admit it, but over the years, my followers have donated thousands of strollers, diapers, cribs, & onesies to those predatory, scary pregnancy centers @ewarren is warning us about. I shudder thinking that perhaps we contributed to the evil of kids being clothed. pic.twitter.com/LgOsoyq6sP — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 13, 2022

We need to shut crisis pregnancy centers down all around the country? Really? Is that because they’re offering pregnant women something other than an abortion? Because they’re giving new mothers a real “choice”?