Pro-Abortion Leader Dies During Abortion Procedure

An Argentinian pro-abortion advocate has died during a legal chemical abortion procedure just months after the country approved a radical pro-abortion bill.

Maria de Valle Gonzalez Lopez, a 23-year-old leader of the Radical Youth in the La Paz municipality in the province of Mendoza, died days after visiting the Arturo Illia Hospital to abort her unborn baby.

According to reports, on April 7, Lopez was presumably given misoprostol and a pill that would abort her unborn child. Two days later, she fell ill and was admitted to the Perrupato Hospital in the city of Mendoza where they diagnosed a general infection. On April 11, Lopez died, presumably due to septicemia.

The preliminary results of the autopsy were insufficient, however, it’s unclear when the full report will be released.

Dr Luis Durand, an Argentinian surgeon told ACI Prensa: “While some believe that the death of the young woman could’ve occurred due to some misconduct, in reality, abortion is not a medical practice.

“Just a few months ago, it was a crime under Argentinian law. In the case of abortion, the death of the child is always brutal. It is burned through injecting substances into the uterus, or it is removed through dismemberment, or it is subjected to extreme uterus spasms which asphyxiate it,” he said.

Dr Durand went on to say that infection or sepsis may even occur in mothers who take the drug Misoprostol when the child is not completely extracted.

“This is why it is a false premise to believe that such a procedure is truly safe,” he added.

Pro-life leader Guadalupe Batallán tweeted Monday that “María del Valle was 23 years old and had her whole life in front of her. She was a student and had become president of Radical Youth in Mendoza. She had a legal abortion on Wednesday and by the weekend she was already dead. I’m telling you because the feminists remain silent. #MurioPorAbortoLegal.”

