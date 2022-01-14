When People Are Denied Basic Health Care Because of Their Personal Choices, We Have Moved Into Full-Tilt Tyranny

"The surgery has now rung my parents and said that he cannot have the surgery unless he has a 1st dose of the vax. Wow. They would just leave him to die of cancer instead."















The stuff of shocking dystopian novels and films is now fully upon us. We once simply read these books and watched these films for entertainment, knowing they were simply works of fiction and science fiction. Little did we know that they in fact would soon become accurate depictions of government policy in the West.

The horror stories are now all around us. A good friend just told me this: ‘My dad is scheduled for surgery for cancer in a few weeks. The surgery has now rung my parents and said that he cannot have the surgery unless he has a 1st dose of the vax. Wow. They would just leave him to die of cancer instead.’

Wow indeed. Talk about heartless bastards and health fascism. The fundamental rule of medicine for millennia has always been, “First, do no harm.” Refusing to treat patients because they are making informed health choices is wrong. Making them the subject of unjust discrimination is the height of cruelty and inhumanity.

Our various human rights’ charters make this quite clear. For example, Article 25:1 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights says this:

Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control.

And the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights says similar things: “The States Parties to the present Covenant recognize the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health” (Article 12:1).

Yet countless individuals are now being denied medical treatment, and are being treated as second-class citizens when it comes to health care. Numerous states and nations are moving this way. Consider just this one headline from two months ago: “Singapore withdraws free health care for COVID patients who are ‘unvaccinated by choice’.”

Thankfully some are resisting these sorts of moves: “Australia’s peak doctors body has criticised an ‘unethical’ proposal to charge unvaccinated people for their medical care that is being considered by the New South Wales government.”

This denial of health care is morally repulsive. A few months ago an opinion piece in the British Medical Journal by law professor John Coggon (also a member of the Bristol Population Health Science Institute, and an honorary member of the UK Faculty of Public Health) appeared. He asked, “Should treatments for covid-19 be denied to people who have refused to be vaccinated?” He offers five compelling reasons why we should never head down this path, and then concludes:

For any or all of the above reasons, it is not ethically justifiable to institute a policy of medical treatment prioritisation that discriminates between people on the basis of their willingness or otherwise to be vaccinated. Looking to moral judgment of patients would alter basic principles underpinning NHS care, and would wrong those whom it denied access to treatment. It would arbitrarily single out one irresponsible choice. And it would compound social inequities while missing its moral target and placing unfair burdens on healthcare practitioners. It should not feature in resource allocation decisions.

The man I mentioned above had paid taxes all his life, and he is entitled to get the health care he needs and that he helped to subsidise. But sadly there are far too many stories like this that we learn of every day. It seems in the name of ‘keeping us safe’ and ‘not killing grandma,’ our policies are now such that not everyone will be kept safe, and we will deliberately kill (or let die) grandma and grandpa – and anyone else who does not comply.

Our governments – drunk on power and control – are fully involved in the creation of a two-tiered society where grossly immoral and unjust discrimination takes place at the most crucial of levels: in the access to basic goods and service, to travel, to education, and even to healthcare.

Our leaders are effectively saying, ‘You get the jab or else. Do as we demand or you can just die.’ Never mind all the legitimate concerns so many have about the efficacy and safety of these new experimental and rushed Rona vaxxes. And never mind all the human rights declarations that speak of the vital need for there to be NO compulsion in medicine and the need for full voluntary informed consent. See the many documents on this here.

If hospitals and emergency rooms are NOT turning away those making irresponsible choices – such as drug addicts and heavy drinkers – it should not be turning away those who in my view are making very responsible choices about things like the Rona vax. As another friend of mine Jenna put it a few days ago on social media:

Amazing how vindictive some people are concerning unvaccinated people using the hospital if they get Covid. I was in the hospital ward 3 years ago with my child and I got really sick. I had to go downstairs to adult emergency. The amount of people in emergency who were on meth or on suicide watch mostly due to brain damage from substance abuse was astounding. They were draining resources and wasting public tax dollars and yet nobody refused to treat them or left them on the street because their medical issues were self-inflicted. A large percentage of disease is self-inflicted through poor diet, lack of exercise and lifestyle choices. Hospital doesn’t refuse to treat these people. Also, most people pay taxes to support the hospital system so if you’re going to refuse treatment, then stop stealing out of people’s pay to fund a service they aren’t allowed to use. You really are evil if you want people refused treatment for Covid because they won’t take the vaccine… there are plenty of people who have been vaccinated who still needed the hospital system. Just treat whoever needs treatment and leave the judgement and political punishment to the dictators.

I began this article by referring to the world of science fiction. One such work is the 2013 film Elysium. It is about a future ravaged earth where the poor and medically deprived live, while the medically protected and pampered wealthy elites live on a luxurious space station called Elysium that orbits the Earth. A few more details are these:

In the mid 22nd century, Earth has become overpopulated and heavily polluted, with most of the citizens living in poverty while the rich and powerful live on Elysium, a space station in Earth’s orbit equipped with Med-Bays, advanced medical devices that cure all injuries and diseases. A feud occurs between the rich and the poor. Max Da Costa, a laborer in Los Angeles, is accidentally exposed to a lethal dose of radiation at work. He is rescued and informed that he has only five days to live. Desperate, Max and his friend Julio seek help from a human smuggler named Spider to get him to Elysium in order to use a Med-Bay. When three illegal immigrant ships attempt to enter Elysium from Earth, Defense Secretary Delacourt orders security agent Kruger to shoot them down. Two of the ships are shot in space, killing everyone on board, but the third makes it to Elysium. However, once on Elysium surface, everyone inside the ship is either deported or killed. Elysian President Patel reprimands Delacourt for her unorthodox approach and threatens to remove her unless she fires Kruger. Delacourt then makes a deal with John Carlyle, the designer of Elysium, to create a program that can override Elysium’s computer to give her the Presidency. Carlyle stores the program in his brain and encrypts it with a program that would kill him in case of any attempt to manipulate or extract the data. Spider agrees to take Max to Elysium if he can steal the data from Carlyle….

Yep, this is where we are now at. We have a new class of lepers and untouchables who are being denied the basics of life – even healthcare. All because they believe in the fundamental human right to decide for themselves what healthcare they will receive. For refusing to have a questionable substance jabbed into their bodies (not just once, or twice, but perhaps in perpetuity), they are now being denied life-saving medical treatment for things like cancer.

This is about as low as you can go. But at least today has brought a bit of good news, with the US Supreme Court just deciding by a big majority of 6 to 3 that the Biden Administration’s private employer vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. In good measure, this decision may have been helped along by massive people power and so many cases of non-compliance.

Please pray for my friend and her dad and all the others in this awful camp. This is nothing less than the sort of demonic discrimination we witnessed taking place in Germany in the 1930s and 40s.

