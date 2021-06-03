President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram Reinstated

















President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have been reinstated, although it’s unclear if the 45th has access to post.

The accounts reappeared as active on Wednesday, however, no updates have been posted since President Trump was banned from the platforms following the election.

At the time of the President’s suspension, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement that President Trump has “clearly demonstrated” his intent to use his remaining time in office to “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

Zuckerberg accused the President of condoning unlawful behavior and said: “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

He went on to say, “We are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

