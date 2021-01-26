Petition to Investigate Biden Family for Corruption Nears 200k Signatures

A petition calling on the Department of Justice to establish a special counsel to investigate the Biden family for corruption has attracted over 180k signatures.













Judicial Watch launched the petition last week, saying there is “substantial evidence, from documents and witness statements, that the Biden family, including President Joe Biden, may have been involved in criminal activity involving, among other issues, foreign entities tied to Ukraine and China.”

We now have over 150,000 signatures demanding a special counsel to investigate #Biden corruption! Help us reach 200k. Please share, RETWEET, and sign now:https://t.co/G77lliVRbv — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) January 25, 2021

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch noted that Joe Biden’s son Hunter has already acknowledged he is the target of an FBI criminal investigation. Fitton’s team was first to document that Hunter took five trips to China while his father was Vice President.

The petition goes on to call for the immediate appointment of a special counsel “because the Biden Justice Department is conflicted in investigating any matter that could implicate President Biden or his immediate family.”

Fitton has said there is more than enough evidence to open up a criminal investigation of Joe Biden on this matter.

