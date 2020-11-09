Democrats Compiling Blacklist of Trump Supporters In Case They ‘Deny Complicity’

With a whiff of power, Democrats are already hard at work compiling blacklist databases of individuals who "elected, served, funded, supported, and represented" President Donald Trump.













Just days after the election, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for an “archive” of “Trump sycophants” in order to hold Trump-supporters “responsible for their behavior” during the President’s term.

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

“Lol at the ‘party of personal responsibility’ being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over the last four years,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

Lol at the “party of personal responsibility” being upset at the idea of being responsible for their behavior over last four years — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

Former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and former senior spokesman for Obama’s presidential campaign Hari Sevugan responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s call saying, “You better believe it.”

“We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did,” Sevugan said.

You better believe it. We just launched the Trump Accountability Project to make sure anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did. https://t.co/clRu6WSfvL https://t.co/J78dgyHJpG — Hari Sevugan (@HariSevugan) November 6, 2020

The “Trump Accountability Project“, which was launched on November 3, is designed to “never forget” those who served President Trump, and not allow them to profit from their experience under his leadership.

Trump officials have already begun the effort to hide their records. We will not let that happen.



Help out here: https://t.co/LnVfdccYeQ



(And if you’re a software engineer or can otherwise help us archive a large number of Trump campaign/administration staffer Tweets, DM us) https://t.co/rYa4B5jC3n — Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) November 6, 2020

Michael Simon, former staff member in Barack Obama’s administration, also endorsed the project, tweeting a link to the website and saying: “Yes, we are. The Trump Accountability Project. Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone.”

Jennifer Rubin, a Washington Post columnist took it a step further, arguing that anyone disputing the election results could end up on a list that would see them shunned from “polite” society.

Rubin tweeted: “Any R [Republican] promoting rejection of an election or calling to not follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite’ society. We have a list.”

Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into "polite" society. We have a list. — Jennifer 'the people decide' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 6, 2020

Yes, the people who for four-years-straight screeched about a fascist in the White House, who lamented a Nazi-President over the United States, and spawned the domestic terrorist organisation “Antifa” (anti-fascists), are now compiling lists of their political opponents in order to punish them for advancing opposing political ideas.

Is it any surprise, really? Shopkeepers were forced to board up their storefronts, not for fear that Trump-supporters would riot in the streets if Republicans lost the election, but for fear of what would happen if Joe Biden wasn’t elected.

As Donald Trump Jr aptly noted, there are 70 million angry Republicans and not one city has burned to the ground. What a curious thing!

Predictably, now that they believe power is within their grasp they’re calling for a time of “healing” and “unity.” Of course, to the Left, those concepts generally mean the subjugation and submission of their political opponents. Healing means President Trump concedes. Unity means Trump-supporters rally behind Joe Biden without question. Those who dissent will be blamed for four years of hate and division.

And until political dissent is made thoroughly illegal, Cancel Culture will continue to be wielded against the insubordinate in its stead. Surely, we all saw this day coming. How many conservatives have been censored over the past four years? How many individuals have been attacked, insulted, slandered, or fired from their job because of their failure to embrace the progressive Left?

Translation: “Treat us better than we were willing to treat you.” pic.twitter.com/DC6q4moZP3 — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) November 8, 2020

In fact, now you don’t even have to say anything at all. You just have to vote a certain way and you’re publicly demonized for it. Former first lady Michelle Obama recently described Trump voters as those who support “lies, hate, chaos, and division.”

Ocasio-Cortez similarly suggested Trump voters were all racists, saying “we need to do a lot of anti-racist, deep canvassing in this country,” given the number of white people who supported Trump.

At the moment, it’s unclear how all of this is going to end. But what’s obvious is that the Left often perpetuates the exact thing they claim to militantly oppose. Fascism through anti-fascism. Racism through anti-racism. Bigotry through anti-bigotry. And no wonder, for even Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light (2 Cor. 11:14).

And while we’re busy trying to defend ourselves against their baseless accusations, as though they really cared about justice and equality, they will continue to advance until we’re not only all purged from social media, but from society itself. Their words, not mine.

