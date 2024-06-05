Image

MUST-WATCH: "Teach All Nations" Docuseries Out Now!

“If the Great Commission is a command to be obeyed, we must strive to understand what Jesus expects from each one of us.”

Hudson Taylor once said, “The Great Commission is not an option to be considered; it is a command to be obeyed.” But what is the “Great Commission”? It’s the final instruction Jesus gave His disciples before ascending into heaven: to spread the “Good News” to every nation on earth. Of course, this mission wasn’t limited to just 12 men; it was to be upheld and advanced by the church through all ages.

It’s found in Matthew 28:18-19, where Jesus said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”

Unfortunately, many view the Great Commission as a task for only a select few Christians—missionaries, street evangelists, and the like. But this perspective is too narrow. What if Jesus intended for the Great Commission to impact all aspects of life? After all, shouldn’t we expect the Gospel to transform every area of life and every human endeavour? If the Great Commission is a command to be obeyed, we must strive to understand what Jesus expects from each one of us.

Documentary filmmaker Nathan Anderson has released a compelling five-part docuseries on this very subject, titled Teach All Nations. It’s an outstanding and unique series that you’ll want to watch more than once.

It features commentary from Gary North, Douglas Wilson, Jeff Durbin, Ricardo Davis, Toby Sumpter, Rod D. Martin, George Grant, P. Andrew Sandlin, James White, Gary DeMar, Caldron Pool founder Ben Davis, Jeff Rice, Darren Doan, Joel Webbon, and Glenn Sunshine.

Teach All Nations can be viewed for free on YouTube or in the videos embedded below:

Teach All Nations: Trailer (Full episodes below).

1. The Ranks of the Insane

2. Left Behind

3. The Sinner’s Wealth

4. It’s Nuclear

5. Leviathan Rising

