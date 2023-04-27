Over 30 Million Views Already: Tucker Speaks Out After Leaving Fox News

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has issued a statement two days after his departure from the cable news network, and it’s attracted more than 30 million views in just six hours.

In a now-viral video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Carlson criticized the “unbelievably stupid” and “irrelevant” debates often seen on television, while noting that future-defining topics get virtually no discussion at all, such as war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, and natural resources.

“When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues?” Carlson asked.

“It’s been a long time. Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties, and their donors, have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.

“Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization. But it’s not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won’t last. They’re brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue. And so, it won’t.”

Carlson continued: “The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force. But it won’t work.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink. They become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail.

He went on to say, “Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.

“See you soon.”

WATCH: