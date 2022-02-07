Our Warnings, Although Ignored, Have Proven to Be Right

"So many of the things we said but were rejected out of hand have turned out to be entirely correct. We warned of so many things yet were hated on and abused by so many."

One day soon a small library of books will be available documenting the madness that was the statist response to Covid. Indeed, a number of books are already out on the subject, with more on the way. I will soon publish an article featuring some of the best of these works.

One thing that will fill many of these forthcoming books will be lengthy lists, not only of all the lies and baloney we were fed but lists of all the things that we warned about but were slammed for as being part of ‘conspiracy theories’ – yet they turned out to be perfectly true.

As has been quipped, the difference between a conspiracy theory and reality is about three months. So many of the things we said but were rejected out of hand have turned out to be entirely correct. We warned of so many things yet were hated on and abused by so many.

Nearly a full two years ago for example I was warning that governments love to use a crisis to further consolidate power and control over the masses. I had many people getting real mad at me for that – even some Christians who said I was just being ridiculous. Um, two years on, and who is the one being ridiculous?

As I say, entire books will be filled with examples of this. They would include – just for starters – things like this:

When we warned that we would be subject to never-ending lockdowns and “emergency powers,” we were derided as tin foil hat nutters and conspiracy theorists.

When we warned that a two-tiered society would soon emerge where some would be discriminated against and treated unjustly, we were derided as tin foil hat nutters and conspiracy theorists.

When we warned that hardcore lockdowns would cause more harm than good, we were derided as tin foil hat nutters and conspiracy theorists.

When we warned that there would not be just one or two jabs but a never-ending supply of them, we were derided as tin foil hat nutters and conspiracy theorists.

When we warned that those who had legitimate hesitancy about the jabs would be excluded from most basic human rights and be fired from their jobs, we were derided as tin foil hat nutters and conspiracy theorists.

If I saved all the hate mail and abusive comments I got from the Rona cultists – including plenty of folks calling themselves Christians – I would have more than enough material to fill a book of my own on all this. So many folks fully bought the narrative, fully drank the Kool-Aid, and fully bowed down and worshipped the State and its edicts.

If we ever wondered how seemingly normal people could have en masse supported something like the Nazi regime in Germany in the 30s and 40s, well, now we know. What is called mass psychosis formation (collective hysteria) is very real indeed, and the ability of would-be dictators to use fear as a tool to fully control the sheeple is now clearly evident. Just one quote on this:

Unfortunately, those caught up in the Mass Formation event cannot see the larger or wider implications of their actions. They are very much like a hypnotized person with their field of view narrowed down to a singular threat or risk they have been told is the one-and-only threat they must conquer. So all of their attention goes there. It focusses down. Nothing else matters. Eventually they transfer their anger and rage at that enemy – which is Covid today – upon a more relatable nearby object. Perhaps their neighbor. Perhaps the unvaccinated. Perhaps immigrants who are stealing their jobs, or those who aren’t taking Climate Change seriously enough. With that transference, the path has been laid to re-trod some of the most awful and inhumane periods of history. We’re there again and our own integrity demands that we do what we can to avoid going any further down that path.

I have watched with great horror as former friends and some ‘Christians’ have turned on me in the most ugly and hate-filled manner, denouncing me and reviling me. Just as so many Germans happily turned on and turned in their own neighbours and sometimes even family members, we see the same paranoia, hysteria and panic porn driving the Rona zombies today.

We have had so many folks living in complete fear who stayed at home, peering out of the curtains, ready to call the police when they saw anyone not masked up or not walking alone. The police snitch lines have been running hot the past few years. Such is the power of governments drunk on power who have managed to turn most of the population into fearful wrecks.

And there would be other things we can add to our lists of ‘we told you so’. Any time anyone suggested there might be powerful sinister forces at work here, that there might be globalists who are pushing for an end to national sovereignty, they too were denounced as conspiracy theorists.

But sadly such things do exist. There are such things as the Big State, as Big Pharma, and so on. And there do exist things like the Great Reset, the World Economic Forum, and Klaus Schwab. I have been documenting their agendas for a while now. See these articles for example.

And talk of a one-world religion and the like is not far afield either. Plenty of religious groups are happily getting on board with some of these global efforts – and sadly that includes some groups that are at least nominally Christian. As but one example of this, someone just alerted me to this group: End Covid For All

It seems its main aim is to get every last person on planet earth jabbed. They see this as what will finally save us all. And they have plenty of fellow-travellers on board – not just all the usual secular left suspects, but plenty of social justice warrior religious groups. Their endorsements and media proclamations are all mainly of the left as well: the ABC, The Guardian, and so on.

So here we have another globalist cabal latching on to its preferred panacea: jabs for everyone. Hmm, it seems not one question is being asked by any of these groups if these rushed vaccines which have not had proper clinical trials are in fact safe and effective.

No mention of just how many jabs each person on the planet is supposed to get. No mention if there will ever be an end to these jabs. It is as if these folks are convinced that the jabs are our long-awaited messiah, and there should be no questions asked.

You expect all the trendy secular left social justice groups that have signed up to this crusade to act this way, but the shocking thing is all the groups that claim to be Christian that have signed up and seem to see the jabs as saviour. Forget about the One True Saviour who is the answer to all the world’s problems – for these folks, it seems the Jab has replaced Jesus.

I could end my piece here, but it might be a bit too depressing to leave it as is. So let me note that there is a major fightback going on, and we can take hope. The Canadian truckers freedom convoy is just one example of this. And perhaps things are starting to slowly turn, as more and more folks are beginning to wake up.

More and more folks are beginning to understand that they have been sold a bill of goods – indeed, that they have been lied to. I just came upon a post by my social media friend Glenn Christopherson which will serve as a fitting conclusion to this piece:

As the big narrative falls apart, some of my Christian friends are using increasingly desperate arguments to defend their wrong views. For the alleged follower of Christ who has demonised, treated with contempt and vilified those giving warning about this latest big government scam, the time for self justification is over and the time for humility and apology has arrived. Don’t just move on as if nothing has happened. While in the early stages no one really knew what we were up against, it quickly became clear for those with eyes to see that the health measures had morphed seemlessly into godless authoritarianism. If my friends had studied their Bibles and took note of history, they would not have so quickly jettisoned any discernment or Spirit filled common sense. So please lay aside your apples and oranges arguments, your appeals to the authority of hopelessly compromised “experts”, your fear based hysteria, your red herrings, your smug satisfaction when an “anti vaxxer” got sick or died and your total ignoring of the multitudes of fully vaxxed who sadly suffered from the virus or from reactions to the supposed cure. We’ve reached the point where to continue the charade is not just to be misled but to be wilfully and sinfully ignorant. So my friend, apologise to those you’ve wounded and repent to God for your choosing to stand with the abusers rather than to weep with the abused. For Church leaders who quickly and cravenly bowed to Caesar and expelled from your fellowships those who had the good and godly sense to resist totalitarian demands on them and their children, you may need to examine whether you’re really cut out to be a shepherd of Christ’s flock. Heart felt apologies are certainly in order but resignations are a possible and a reasonable response. To those who remained faithful to biblical values and loved their neighbours enough to resist the antichrist demands of Caesar and his cohorts, thank you for holding the line and remaining true to your biblical principles. God bless you. We’re nearly there on this scam but there will be more to follow. Hopefully some of the brethren have learned from your godly and courageous example.

Just as I was about to post this article I came upon a video that deals with 17 “Conspiracy Theories That Turned Out to be True”. The very helpful and well-documented 39-minute video can be seen here: