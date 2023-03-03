Tucker Carlson Calls Out Big Eva’s Silence After Pastor’s Arrest: “Where Is David French, Beth Moore, and Tim Keller?”

“Where’s David French, and Beth Moore, and Tim Keller and all these people who are defending Christianity as actual Christians are being arrested for being Christians? Hm, not a word.”

Tucker Carlson has called out David French, Beth Moore, and Tim Keller over their silence after a Canadian pastor was arrested for protesting an event that exposed young children to drag queens.

Derek Reimer, pastor at Mission 7 Ministries in Calgary, was arrested and charged on Thursday for mischief and causing a disturbance after he was violently removed from the Drag Queen Story Hour event at Seton Library.

Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was physically thrown out of an all-ages drag story hour hosted by the Calgary Public Library. He was there protesting against exposing kids to drag queens.



But Tucker Carlson wants to know why it is that prominent evangelical leaders have absolutely nothing to say about it.

Of course, they’ve had plenty of things to say over the past three years, and all of it in step with the mainstream narrative, naturally. But suddenly when real Christians are being arrested for defending innocent children, crickets. Nothing but crickets.

“Where are all the professional Christians?” Carlson asked. “You have to wonder that again.

“Where’s David French, and Beth Moore, and Tim Keller and all these people who are defending Christianity as actual Christians are being arrested for being Christians? Hm, not a word.”

