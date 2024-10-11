Image

New Law Could Criminalize Prayer in Your Own Home

“Residents were warned, ‘Activities in a private place (such as a house) within the area between the protected premises and the boundary of a zone could be an offence if they can be seen or heard within the zone…'”

By Staff Writer Oct 11, 2024

Praying at home could soon be considered a criminal offence under new Scottish abortion legislation, the SNP government has warned.

The Abortion Services Act (Scotland) 2024, which came into effect last month, enforces 200-meter “safe access zones” around all abortion clinics in Scotland, which pro-life advocates are warning could criminalize religious activities conducted in homes if they are visible or audible within the buffer zones.

The Scottish Government’s guidance on the new law includes “religious preaching” and “silent vigils” as examples of activities that may be prohibited if done with “intent or recklessness.”

According to The Telegraph, residents in Edinburgh have already received letters notifying them they could face prosecution for such actions, with fines up to £10,000 for lesser violations.

The letter states: “In general, the offences apply in public places within the safe access zones. However, activities in a private place (such as a house) within the area between the protected premises and the boundary of a zone could be an offence if they can be seen or heard within the zone and are done intentionally or recklessly.”

Michael Robinson, director of the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, described the legislation as “sinister and deeply Orwellian.”

Speaking with The Telegraph, Robinson said: “The guidance suggests that the buffer zone legislation could be used to control and regulate religious activity on private property, including displaying a Bible verse saying all life is sacred in their window, or someone silently praying in their front garden – or even their front room if they are seen or heard from the street.”

England and Wales will enact similar legislation from October 31.

The English legislation criminalizes activities “in any location” within 150 meters (164 yards) of abortion providers if they could “deter or distress” staff and patients, including actions visible from a public highway, right of way, open space, or the surrounding area of a clinic.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, stated that her organization will “vigilantly” monitor the enforcement of buffer zone legislation across Britain, calling the laws “regressive” and a clear example of “state overreach.”

