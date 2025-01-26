Name Back Campaign Launched to Defend Australia’s Historical Legacy

The British Australian Community (BAC) has launched the “Name Back” campaign, a new initiative aimed at safeguarding Australia’s Anglo-Celtic heritage from what it describes as a “rewriting of history” and an “assault on our Anglo-Celtic foundations.” Supported by The English-Speaking Union (Victoria Branch), the campaign seeks to protect historical names, statues, and monuments from erasure and vandalism, calling on Australians to take action.

Prominent figures such as Captain Cook, John Batman, and Queen Victoria have become targets for removal from landmarks, streets, and institutions across the country. The BAC warns that these changes threaten the legacy of Australia’s pioneers and diminish the country’s cultural identity.

“Our place names and monuments are under attack,” the campaign asserts, adding that these markers “reflect the legacy of Australia’s Anglo-Celtic foundations” and are “symbols of who we are as Australians.”

The BAC describes the removal of these names and statues as an “undemocratic” process, often undertaken without proper public consultation. They argue that this trend severs the “crimson thread of kinship” and dishonours the contributions of those who built modern Australia. “Erasing them severs our shared history and disrespects the pioneers who built this country,” the campaign warns.

Through grassroots advocacy, petitions, and direct engagement with representatives, the “Name Back” campaign empowers Australians to take a stand. “Together, we can protect our shared heritage for future generations,” the BAC urges.

The campaign also provides resources, including a detailed record of renaming efforts and attacks on historical monuments. The BAC encourages Australians to join the effort by signing petitions, spreading awareness, and demanding accountability.

For more information on the “Name Back” campaign and how to get involved, visit the British Australian Community website.