More than 200 Australians TAKEN To Quarantine Facilities Because They MIGHT Have Been Exposed to the Virus

South Australians who visited “super-spreader” sites are being transferred to medi-hotels, even if they have not tested positive to COVID-19.
Adelaide Now reports: “Anyone who attended the Greek on Halifax on Saturday night and Tenafeate Creek Winery on Sunday afternoon will be transferred into medi-hotel.”
South Australia’s Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said all 216 people who had attended both sites would be sent to medi-hotel, along with their household contacts.
Spurrier said those people had not been consulted over the move, but that it was being done because of great concerns about those “super-spreader” sites,” the publication stated.