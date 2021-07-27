Australia Health News & Commentary

More than 200 Australians TAKEN To Quarantine Facilities Because They MIGHT Have Been Exposed to the Virus

Spurrier said those people had not been consulted over the move, but that it was being done because of great concerns about those "super-spreader" sites," the publication stated.

South Australians who visited “super-spreader” sites are being transferred to medi-hotels, even if they have not tested positive to COVID-19.

Adelaide Now reports: “Anyone who attended the Greek on Halifax on Saturday night and Tenafeate Creek Winery on Sunday afternoon will be transferred into medi-hotel.”

South Australia’s Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said all 216 people who had attended both sites would be sent to medi-hotel, along with their household contacts.

