Moira Deeming WINS Defamation Case Against John Pesutto

Former Liberal MP Moira Deeming has been awarded $300,000 in damages in her defamation lawsuit against Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto.

Pesutto expelled Deeming from the Victorian Liberal Party in May 2023 after “Neo-Nazis” crashed the March 18 “Let Women Speak” rally that Deeming was involved with.

On Thursday, Justice David O’Callaghan found that following the rally Pesutto conveyed multiple defamatory imputations against Deeming, suggesting she had knowingly associated with neo-Nazis and was therefore unfit to remain in the Victorian Liberal Party.

These imputations were found in various communications, including:

A media release, which implied Deeming was unfit for the Liberal Party due to her alleged association with neo-Nazis.

A 3AW Radio interview which conveyed that Deeming associates with Nazis, making her unfit for the party.

An ABC interview where it was suggested that Deeming knowingly associated or sympathized with neo-Nazis and white supremacists, again rendering her unfit for the party.

A press conference where it was conveyed that Deeming participated in a rally, working alongside others to promote what was described as an “odious agenda.”

The expulsion motion and dossier, which conveyed that Deeming’s conduct at the rally justified her expulsion from the party and that her actions could discredit the parliament or parliamentary Liberal Party.

Justice O’Callaghan ruled that Deeming had suffered serious harm from these statements and that Pesutto’s defences were unsuccessful.

Following the ruling, Deeming released the following press release: