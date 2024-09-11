Moderators Turn Trump vs. Harris Debate Into the Commie-La Monologues

Moderators made mincemeat of what will likely be Donald Trump’s only debate with Kamala Harris.

Blatantly hostile ABC News hosts, David Muir and Linsey Davis, visibly favoured the Biden administration appointee.

Muir’s leading questions, and his outright interrogative statements, betrayed an obvious bias against Trump.

Davis’ “fact-checking” double standards was simply a double down on misdirection.

Giving Harris a free ride, moderators communicated an obvious unwillingness to hold the Marxist Vice President accountable to the same apparent standard they were applying to Trump.

Muir and Davis let Harris’ lies slide.

Such as the “very fine people” hoax, Project 2025, Democrat disinformation about abortion, false claims about climate change, and January 6.

The ABC moderator decided to inject herself into the debate.



HERE is a fact check on babies left to die after surviving abortion in Tim Walz's Minnesota:https://t.co/mpFMhmH11H pic.twitter.com/dQdt15vT1E — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 11, 2024

In the end, Trump wasn’t just debating Harris, he was unexpectedly forced to defend himself against attacks from the ABC.

Advertisement

Every time Trump scored big, the moderators moved the debate along.

After Trump landed a significant counter-punch, rightly stating that Democrat rhetoric helped “put a bullet in his head,” Muir reshuffled the already stacked deck.

Then when Trump delivered a knockout blow, cornering Harris on abortion up to birth, the discussion was met with a quick diversion, and Davis’ counter-accusations.

Advertisement

.@michaeljknowles points out the LIE that ABC moderators told about killing babies after they are born:



"Kamala Harris's own running mate, Tim Walz, repealed protections for babies who survive abortions in the state of Minnesota." pic.twitter.com/y2l4jWkV1V — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 11, 2024

When Trump pinned Kamala, and company down on false claims about “insurrection,” by contrasting J6 with the destruction of Black Lives Matter, and Antifa rioters, Muir and Davis deployed misdirection.

This happened over, and over again.

What was advertised as fair play, was in truth, the ABC playing defence for the current administration.

Furiously protesting the one-sided moderation, independent media megastar, Megan Kelly, shared her thoughts, stating, “ABC News is run by, Dana Walton – the guy responsible for Harris and her husband meeting.”

Muir and Davis “did Walton’s bidding tonight,” she argued.

The debate “was three against one.”

“Trump did the best he could under the circumstances,” even though he was outnumbered.

“He tried to take the all on. He did fine, even though he was thrown a few times when he was unnecessarily defensive.”

Trump was “getting angry, and so was I,” Kelly exclaimed.

“Trusting ABC News with this debate was a mistake,” she added.

“Republicans must learn from this, the same way Democrats never agree to do anything with moderators they don’t entirely trust.”

“This should be the last time Republicans ever do this because those two moderators tried to sink Donald Trump tonight.”

They, Megan continued, “fact-checked him, and fact-checked none of what Harris said, and she lied repeatedly.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jnr. also weighed in, saying the “moderators were clearly biased.”

They were “constantly fact-checking Donald Trump and none of these whoppers the Vice President was dropping.”

The ABC moderators, RFK Jnr said, didn’t call on her to explain inconsistencies.

They “simply sat there on the sidelines and allowed that to pass.”

BREAKING: RFK Jr is GOING OFF on the ABC moderators



You have to hear this pic.twitter.com/fE2Z64h4ym — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 11, 2024

Swimming superstar, and outspoken LGBTrans critic, Riley Gaines, noted, “Not even 2 months ago the former President was shot in the head in an assassination attempt and the moderators didn’t bring it up ONCE. You realize how deliberate and insane that is, right?”

William Wolfe quipped, “I’m still surprised the moderators didn’t give their own closing statements.”

In a CNN video of undecided voter responses to the debate, being shared widely on X, one female voter explained, “We need to remember that we’re voting for the leader of our country, and not who we like the most, or who we want in our wedding party.”

We’re “voting for who is actually going to make our country better.”



Both candidates have been in office. We’ve “gotten to see what they would do.

“When facts come to facts, my life was better when Trump was in office,” she said.

As Australia’s own, Miranda Divine concluded, “Trump came across as serious and resolute. Harris’ haughty split-screen pantomime came across as unserious and unlikeable.”

“It goes without saying that the ABC was a disgrace.”

The debate bottom line:

If Americans want a Commander in Chief, vote Trump.

If they want to be “mothered,” vote Kamala.

It’s MAGA vs. Marxism.

Despite biased moderators turning the presidential debate into the Commie-La Harris monologues, Trump ran a strong defence.

Contrary to the consensus, I don’t think he lost the debate.

Trump did all could do, given the moderators shielded Harris, by harassing him.