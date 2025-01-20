Mike Johnson Questions the Legacy of Biden’s Presidency: “Who Was Running the Country?”

Doubt is being raised about Joe Biden’s presidency, and it will haunt his legacy.

Within days of Biden’s farewell, speaker of the house, Mike Johnson dropped a bombshell recount suggesting Biden was simply a pawn.

Johnson’s eerie 2023 encounter rekindled 2021 suspicions about Joe Biden’s age, cognitive abilities, and the bureaucrats behind him.

Speaker Mike Johnson emphatically declared, Biden “obviously hasn’t been in charge.”

Johnson added that this has been a concern of his since becoming speaker of the house in October 2023.

An unapologetic Christian, Johnson then told The Free Press he felt no animosity towards Biden, only compassion for a man clearly in his twilight years.

Mentioning broader considerations, the Republican leader, listed national security, and domestic calamities as good reasons to visit with Biden.

After trying to set up meetings, Biden staffers appeared to block Johnson.

They refused to allow him – his constitutionally valid – right of access to the President.

Instead, Johnson recalled Biden staffers giving him the runaround saying “Biden didn’t have the time.”

This went on “for 8-9 weeks,” leaving Johnson asking “why?”

As speaker of the house Johnson is second in line to the Presidency, should something incapacitate either the President or Vice President.

Given the pecking-order of importance, if the president doesn’t have time, he should make the time.

Out of frustration, Johnson said, he took his concerns about not being allowed to see Biden to the press corp.

After pressure, Biden’s administration “finally relented, and invited him to the White House.”

Once there, Johnson said he was cornered.

“It was an ambush to secure Ukraine funding. It wasn’t just me and the president.”

At what was supposed to be a one-on-one sit down, Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, and a host of Biden bureaucrats were also present.

When Biden said he’d like to be alone with Johnson for a few minutes, the Woke White House’s troupe looked horrified.

When alone, Johnson asked Biden why he paused natural gas exports from Johnson’s electorate.

Stunned, Biden denied signing the order.

Johnson unpacking the details for Biden, said, “Mr. President, it was an executive order (EO), signed three weeks ago.”

Still in denial, Biden again argued, he didn’t pause gas exports.

After Johnson suggested that he and Biden get a print of the EO to read together, Biden suddenly recalled signing something.

He accused Johnson of misunderstanding.

Apparently not aware he had signed an EO pausing natural gas, Biden said, what he did sign was “a thing to study the effects of natural gas.”

Johnson then explained to Biden that the “study” he signed was in fact a pause on exports.

Biden “genuinely had no idea what he had signed,” Johnson concluded.

Reflecting on the meeting, Johnson said, he walked out thinking “Who is running the country?”

Biden’s first month in the Oval Office was marred by a viral video of the career politician – turned President – appearing to say he didn’t know what he was signing.

Experts ruled the actual audio inconclusive.

Despite this, the same legacy media fact-checkers who declared the Hunter Biden laptop story false, also labelled claims Biden didn’t know what he was signing, fake news.

While it’s neither gracious nor merciful to mock a man no longer in his prime, Biden’s “Let’s go Brandon” gaffes are self-inflicted and well-documented.

Watch a summary, courtesy of The Sun here:

Additionally, in 2022 when signing the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden looked aloof, lost, and not completely aware of his surroundings.

If the pen is mightier than the sword, my Hendrix-inspired quip still stands, “Hey Joe, where you goin’ with that gun in your hand?”