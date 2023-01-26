LEAKED: Pfizer Director Says They Are ‘Mutating’ SARS-CoV-2 To Develop Future Vaccines: “It’s Going To Be A Cash Cow”

"...we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other..."

Project Veritas has released a bombshell video exposing Pfizer’s plan to intentionally mutate the SARS-CoV-2 virus through “directed evolution” to preempt the development of future vaccines.

The footage, which has gone viral across social media, shows Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, claiming scientists are slowly optimizing the virus, “as an exploratory thing.”

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, w have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

Walker went on to explain the experimental evolutionary process that is being used on monkeys.

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them…

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that the virus that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere,” he added. “Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s blush*t.”

Walker went on to say that if the experiments do not work out, then it’s still a “cash cow” for the company and will continue to be one.

“Some of the time there are mutations that pop up that we are not prepared for. Like the Delta and Omicron. And things like that. Who knows? Either way, it’s going to be a cash cow. COVID is going to be a cash cow for us for a while going forward. Like obviously.”

Dr Robert Malone commented on the video, calling Pfizer’s research “dangerous, immoral,” and saying it “must be shut down now.”

Dr Malone explained:

You’re gaining function, you’re creating a new function in virus one by adding elements from virus two, infecting one monkey and then another monkey. That’s called serial passage. That appears to have been one of the technologies deployed in the Wuhan Institute of Virology with the humanized mouse strains that I believe were obtained from EcoHealth Alliance. That’s an example of directed evolution. The gentleman seems to have absolutely no moral compass at all about what he’s doing. The hubris and arrogance and immaturity. If this is the quality of individuals within Pfizer that are making these huge decisions that risk global public health with such a casual disregard for the human toll, it’s profoundly corrupt in terms of would it be feasible for Pfizer to circumvent international or national law? I think that is undeniable. And the gentleman in your investigative work has clearly indicated that Pfizer believes that it has successfully captured the regulatory apparatus of the United States government and presumably worldwide. Pfizer has completed regulatory capture, is quite proud of it.

Following the release, big tech was accused of trying to cover up the story, with Google appearing to suppress search results on the topic.

The Daily Mail also published a piece about the leaked video, which now appears to be deleted from their website.