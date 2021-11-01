JJ Piano: Piano Hymns Volume 2

"A few months back, a friend shared that his church didn’t have musicians in their midst to accompany congregational singing, so he approached me and asked whether I could help in any way."













A few months back, a friend shared that his church didn’t have musicians in their midst to accompany congregational singing, so he approached me and asked whether I could help in any way.

In response, I put together an album of piano hymns to be used as backing tracks for his church and made them available on various platforms ranging from YouTube to Spotify and Apple Music.

I have received many emails and messages of encouragement in response to the first album, so decided to produce another album that can be used for the same purpose.

As with the first album, Volume 2 contains hymns and songs that have been sung throughout Christian history. These hymns and songs have enabled believers to persevere in times of trial and persecution, to be encouraged in the face of despair, and to rejoice at the victory of God over the power of sin and death.

If you are interested in listening to this new album or know a brother or sister who would, please feel free to share this article with them.

I pray that God would continue to use these tracks to support and encourage churches across the world who do not have musicians, and for the benefit of the body of Christ, however, they may be used.

