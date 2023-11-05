Israel Needs Jesus

Those who point the Jews to the land of Canaan as their promise, make many mistakes. Especially when you see how the New Testament shows that Jesus is the fulfilment of everything the Jews, and all who would have salvation from God, were looking for and more.

Look at this:

Jesus Christ is our atonement (1 John 2:2).

Jesus Christ is our Passover lamb (1 Cor. 5:7).

Jesus Christ is our debt Jubilee (Col. 2:13-14, cf. Luke 4).

Jesus Christ is our rest (Hebrews 3-4).

Jesus Christ is our manna (John 6:35).

Jesus Christ is our temple (John 2:18-22).

Jesus Christ is our ark of the covenant (Rom. 3:24-25).

Jesus Christ is our gateway to the promised land (John 14:1-6).

Jesus Christ is our way to the Father (John 14:6)

Jesus Christ is our Joshua, who will conquer our enemies (1 Co. 15:24-28, note Jesus/Yeshua means Joshua).

Jesus Christ is our high priest (Heb. 4:14-15).

Jesus Christ is our bronze serpent/healer (John 3:14).

Jesus Christ is our vine (John 15:1-10).

Jesus Christ is our bright morning star (Rev. 22:14).

Jesus Christ is our David, our giant slayer (Rev. 22:14).

Jesus Christ is our better Moses or Covenant giver (Matt. 17:1-8; John 5:37-47).

Jesus Christ is the true Israel (Matt. 2:13-15).

Jesus Christ is the Chief Shepherd (1 Peter 5:4).

Jesus Christ is our hope for the kingdom of God (Luke 17:21).

Jesus Christ is the fulfilment of the promise of blessing to Abraham (Acts 3:24-26, Gal. 3:10-14).

Jesus Christ is our fulfilment of the promises (2 Cor. 1:20).

Jesus Christ is our king (Matthew 2:2, 27:11; Rev. 19:11-16).

Jesus Christ is our mediator (1 Tim. 2:5, Heb. 12:24).

Jesus Christ is our God (Isaiah 9:1-7, cf. John 12:36-43, John 20:28).

Jesus Christ is our light (Matt. 4:12:17).

This list is long, but it is not exhaustive. All that the Jews longed for and more are fulfilled in Jesus. All the we Gentiles need and long for are fulfilled in Jesus. All the promises of God are Yes in Jesus.

There is no hope of fulfilment in the land of Canaan. That is a false hope, a dead hope, a fool’s quest. There is only hope of fulfilment in Christ, and all of us who believe in him will all dwell safely in our lands when he restores the kingdom of God to this world, in his timing.

Therefore, point people to Jesus. Point the unbelieving Jews to Jesus. Point everyone to Jesus. Where else would you point them? To stand with Israel (Jesus) is to stand with the Lord Jesus, who is the true Israel. To stand with Israel (Jesus) is to point people to Jesus. To stand with Israel (Jesus) is to show people there is no hope for salvation because of lineage, or seeking to fulfil the law ourselves, but only through faith in Jesus Christ:

“What shall we say, then? That Gentiles who did not pursue righteousness have attained it, that is, a righteousness that is by faith; 31 but that Israel who pursued a law that would lead to righteousness did not succeed in reaching that law. 32 Why? Because they did not pursue it by faith, but as if it were based on works. They have stumbled over the stumbling stone, 33 as it is written, “Behold, I am laying in Zion a stone of stumbling and a rock of offense; and whoever believes in him will not be put to shame”. Romans 9:30-33

Only in Christ is there any hope of receiving the promises of God. Outside of him, there is nothing that will stand on the final day.