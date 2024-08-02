Image

“Island for Christendom”: Calvin Robinson Crowdfunds Purchase of Island for Christ

“It would be wonderful to expand this into a religious community/monastery in the future, with monks growing local produce and producing alcoholic beverages for Britons, as in times gone by.”

By Staff Writer Aug 3, 2024

Fr Calvin Robinson is crowdfunding the purchase of a Scottish island after the owner reportedly refused to sell the 270-acre property to Islamists.

News outlets reported last week that the Torsa Island was in the process of being acquired as a Sharia-law-based Islamic “homeland.” However, the estate agent has confirmed to BBC Scotland News that the sale of Torsa was “not at an advanced stage with any buyer.”

Robinson is hoping to propose a “British alternative.”

Posting to his more than 350k followers, Robinson said, “If every one of my followers donates five pounds, we could buy this island for Christendom.”

A GiveSendGo was also attached to the post, hoping to raise £1,500,000 to turn the island into a “retreat centre for Christians.”

According to the fundraiser, should they succeed, Torsa Island would be transformed into a “place away from our busy day-to-day lives, where we can spend time in God’s beautiful creation.”

The island will also host daily worship services of Morning and Evening Prayer (Matins and Vespers).

“It would be wonderful to expand this into a religious community/monastery in the future, with monks growing local produce and producing alcoholic beverages for Britons, as in times gone by.”

The fundraiser has already raised almost £70k in just three days.

Robinson said the mission isn’t just being backed by Christians, but atheists who realise the importance of a Christian culture.

Should the sale not go through, all donations will be returned to sender.

Venezuelan politicians still in denial, labels Angelina Jolie’s concerns “right-wing propaganda.”

Venezuelan politicians still in denial, labels Angelina Jolie’s concerns “right-wing propaganda.”

By
ByRod LampardOct 24, 2018
How Two Great Christian Thinkers Developed Their Love of Books

How Two Great Christian Thinkers Developed Their Love of Books

By
ByBill MuehlenbergApr 14, 2023
NZ Government Passes Language Compliance Law

NZ Government Passes Language Compliance Law

By
ByRod LampardOct 22, 2022
WATCH: Man attempts to take a selfie with a bomb trigger phone, accidentally blows up himself and everyone in the room.

WATCH: Man attempts to take a selfie with a bomb trigger phone, accidentally blows up himself and everyone in the room.

By
ByStaff WriterFeb 22, 2019
The bushfires have nothing to do with ‘Climate Change’

The bushfires have nothing to do with ‘Climate Change’

By
ByJames JefferyDec 27, 2019
Utah Moves to Ban Pornography on Phones and Tablets

Utah Moves to Ban Pornography on Phones and Tablets

By
ByStaff WriterMar 30, 2021

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #43 – The Voice: Yes or No?
The Caldron Pool Show: #48 The Lost Art of Storytelling (with Christine Cohen)
The Caldron Pool Show: #19 – Ian Miles Cheong
The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.