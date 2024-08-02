“Island for Christendom”: Calvin Robinson Crowdfunds Purchase of Island for Christ

Fr Calvin Robinson is crowdfunding the purchase of a Scottish island after the owner reportedly refused to sell the 270-acre property to Islamists.

News outlets reported last week that the Torsa Island was in the process of being acquired as a Sharia-law-based Islamic “homeland.” However, the estate agent has confirmed to BBC Scotland News that the sale of Torsa was “not at an advanced stage with any buyer.”

Robinson is hoping to propose a “British alternative.”

Posting to his more than 350k followers, Robinson said, “If every one of my followers donates five pounds, we could buy this island for Christendom.”

If every one of my followers donated five pounds, we could buy this island for Christendom.



A principled owner has refused to sell to Islamists. Let us offer him a British alternative.



Let us put our money where our mouth is. A fiver for the Kingdom 💷✝️https://t.co/h4wWofSItW — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) July 31, 2024

A GiveSendGo was also attached to the post, hoping to raise £1,500,000 to turn the island into a “retreat centre for Christians.”

According to the fundraiser, should they succeed, Torsa Island would be transformed into a “place away from our busy day-to-day lives, where we can spend time in God’s beautiful creation.”

The island will also host daily worship services of Morning and Evening Prayer (Matins and Vespers).

“It would be wonderful to expand this into a religious community/monastery in the future, with monks growing local produce and producing alcoholic beverages for Britons, as in times gone by.”

Advertisement

The fundraiser has already raised almost £70k in just three days.

Robinson said the mission isn’t just being backed by Christians, but atheists who realise the importance of a Christian culture.

Should the sale not go through, all donations will be returned to sender.