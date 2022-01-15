Iranian Authorities Threaten Trump With Assassination ‘Simulation’ on American Soil

The BBC reported that Twitter had been ‘urged to act after several users pointed out what they saw as the inconsistency of banning Mr Trump but not the Iranian leader.’















Iranian authorities have uploaded mock footage to Twitter of Iran assassinating President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Advertisement

The video featuring a coordinated drone strike targeting the Queens-born 45th President originated from Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s official website.

According to the BBC, the website image (which now appears to have been removed) was ‘captioned “vengeance is definite.”

Advertisement

The Times of Israel said the ‘animated video was part of a contest’ to mark the anniversary of the death of Iran’s Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who, on January 3, 2020, was killed in an American drone strike.

For context, Al Alarabiya explains that Soliemani and his ‘Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were killed in Baghdad, to stop a wave of attacks on US interests in Iraq, with Trump warning at the time he would hold Iran responsible if such assaults continued.’

Days after the American response, Iran launched a missile attack on two American airbases in Iraq. U.S casualties were in the ‘dozens’ with soldiers experiencing, what Al Alarabiya called ‘traumatic brain injuries from the explosions.’

The video coincided with what Al Alarabiya described as vigils and ‘Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi ‘vowing on Monday to get revenge unless President Trump and Mike Pompeo were put on trial in a fair court of law’ for murder.

https://t.co/CrLpUB1Uvr publishes "one of selected works in Hero Campaign”

Named “Revenge Is Definite,” animation shows former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo & President Trump being targeted by LAW and drone while playing golf at Mar-a-Lago referred to as "Trump's House" pic.twitter.com/zHS3ktGYKZ — Sobhan Hassanvand 📰 سبحان حسنوند (@Hassanvand) January 13, 2022

Although directed at President Trump, the threat is universal.

Advertisement

Al Alarabiya and The Times of Israel inferred that Iran’s message is a shot across the bow targeting all American leaders, with Iranian ‘officials repeatedly pledging to avenge Soleimani.’

In January 2020, Iran accused the United States’ government of committing a “terrorist attack,” holding Joe Biden, as much as Donald Trump responsible.

Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire connected the video’s assassination ‘simulation’ to threats made by IRGC Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani (commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force), who stated last week:

Advertisement

“We will prepare ground for the hard revenge against the US from within their homes, as we do not need to be present as supervisors everywhere, wherever is necessary we take revenge against Americans by the help of people on their side and within their own homes without our presence.”

The BBC reported that Twitter had been ‘urged to act after several users pointed out what they saw as the inconsistency of banning Mr Trump but not the Iranian leader.’

Twitter pulled the video and ‘suspended an [alleged fake] small account which first tweeted the image.’

However, the BBC noted that ‘the post was also retweeted by Ayatollah Khamenei’s much larger Farsi Twitter account with more than 300,000 followers.’

#Iran : The threatening tweet against #Trump WAS retweeted on Ayatollah Khamenei’s main Farsi twitter account – not just the odd small one now removed Here is the screengrab It’s now been removed This surely raises questions about the main Farsi twitter site pic.twitter.com/DZf96X6iFu — sebastian usher (@sebusher) January 22, 2021

The images mimic a photo doctored by the Chinese Communist Party falsely depicting Australian soldiers committing war crimes in Afghanistan, and posted to Twitter in November 2020, by Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the CCP.

Iran’s belligerence also shadows that of Chinese Communist wolf diplomats, using their Marxist mouthpiece, the Global Times inciting the CCP to ‘bomb Australia.’

The Iranian propaganda video also shares similarities with hypocritical, jihadist Leftists who spent the better part of Trump’s tenure as President waging their “woke” holy war on the then President.

In case you missed it, here’s a flashback:

They only oppose violence when they’re not issuing the threats.

pic.twitter.com/AcQVu1NdsF — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) January 7, 2021

Related