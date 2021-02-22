Disney Deems The Muppets “Offensive”

Trigger happy Disney is adding trigger warnings to the release of classic episodes of ‘The Muppet Show’.













41 Shares

Trigger happy Disney is adding trigger warnings to the release of classic episodes of ‘The Muppet Show’.

Advertisement

According to the Daily Mail, Disney+ viewers will be met with the “disclaimer” stating:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

This comes a week after the behemoth entertainment company cancelled The Mandalorian star, Gina Carano for sharing a Tik Tok post to her personal Instagram account that they deemed to be “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Advertisement

In essence, Carano was cancelled over comments she made paralleling cancel culture with Nazi Germany.

Carano’s point was not without some justification.

Click here to support Rod Lampard’s work.

Cancel culture is largely the Leftist cultural practice of cancelling those who don’t share the left’s political ideology, sign on without question to their new cultural laws, or align with their god-like ideological hegemony.

Where Carano hit a landmine was mentioning the Jews, inadvertently invoking the Holocaust, which is, in the eyes of the far-left “expert class”, sacred ground; earning for Carano a blacklisting.

Advertisement

The now deleted Instagram post read:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

Inferring that the suffering of six million Jews (some of whom were Jewish Christians – as testified to by Victor Frankl) is parallel to the American far-left shutting down, censoring, threatening to “de-program”, and banning Conservatives, is a no-no.

The doctrine is clear: Nothing can or should be compared to the persecution of the Jews by National Socialists.

Advertisement

No matter how relevant, even as far as pointing to the history as a precedent goes, to do so distracts attention away from the gravity of that tragedy.

While I share the concerns and understand them, the whole point of “Never Again” is to stop legislation like the “final solution,” buttressed as it was by ideology like “Blut und Boden” (blood and soil) and ‘Lebensunwertes Leben’ (life unworthy of life), from never happening again.

Banning anyone from pointing, with good reasons, to any precipice that shares relevance to 1930s/40s Germany, undermines this goal.

The Left doesn’t own the rights to the history of the Holocaust. Anyone who slams the Right for pointing out its relevance in contemporary society, isn’t preserving the memory of those who perished, they’re desecrating it because Cancel Culture is fascism proper.

It would seem that the Left likes to use parallels, only if they can twist the history of the Holocaust, and human suffering, around in order to weaponize it against their political enemies.

Cancelling Carano, and hitting out against Jim Henson’s loveable and iconic series The Muppets, suggests that Disney is failing to see the light for the love of the encroaching darkness.

In real-time, we see the trajectory of political sensitivities, and measuring sticks, similar to those which invaded the hearts and minds of Germans, that conditioned them to see a threat, and an enemy in the Jewish people, where there wasn’t one.

Is it just a matter of time before Henson is given Billy Bone’s black spot, sent past the rainbow connection, straight to gaol, without collecting $200 hundred dollars, and cancelled completely?

If you think I’m jumping to conclusions, look closer.

Using the Leftist Cultural Marxist, Intersectionality rubric (aka yardstick), which is akin to National Socialists digging in a person’s family tree for Jewish heritage or Aryan purity, The Muppets are as toxic as they come:

Sam Eagle is a Trump-voting Nazi. Animal makes fun of people with disabilities; ableist. Dr Teeth is a racist, culturally appropriating stereotype; perpetuating a white supremacist narrative of black people. Miss Piggy’s love for Kermit isn’t inclusive enough. Ergo, “heteronormative” oppression of homosexuals. Waldorf and Statler are quintessential patriarchal misogynists. Pepe is a cisgender transphobe; negatively stereotyping Latinos as sex-crazed predators. Burt and Ernie aren’t “best friends”; they’re repressed gay-lovers forced into hiding by “bigoted homophobes” against gay marriage. Gonzo perpetuates the mistreatment of illegal immigrants by portraying them as “weirdos,” but scores points because his love for chickens celebrates “LOVE is LOVE” bestiality. Fozzie the bear is too white. The Swedish Chef’s gibberish makes a mockery of Sweden; expressing America’s toxic exceptionalism. Scooter, Bunsen, and Beaker are offensive; Scooter is white privileged. Bunsen fat shames scientists and people who wear glasses. Beaker makes fun of people with social anxiety disorders. Rawlf the dog is blackface. He negatively reinforces toxic media portrayals of the black community. Lew Zealand is anti-environment; anti-Climate justice. Zealand supports over-fishing; violence against the Climate. Crazy Harry’s penchant for explosives encourages white supremacist domestic terrorism, and might be linked to the Jan.6th Invasion of Washington D.C by “attackers, assaulting the Capitol building in an insurrection only stopped by the vigilant, benevolent, glorious Democrat leaders.” Rizzo is a Republican.

Need I say more?

Click here to support Rod Lampard’s work.

If, like me, you’re asking: What kind of joyless person watches The Muppets and says “I’m offended by this; that should have come with a trigger warning, I’m now traumatised for life?”

Here’s the answer: Deluded, practicing life unworthy of life – don’t question this, or “Zor name, vill, also go on ze list!” – Lefties, who, ironically, think that cancelling everyone who doesn’t fall in, goose-step in unison and salute, puts them on the same level as allied soldiers landing on beaches in Nazi-occupied France.

Related