Anglophobia: Accusations of No Culture

Those who say Anglos, that is descendants of the Anglo-Saxons, who make up the majority of peoples of England, Canada, America, and New Zealand, have no culture are not just incorrect, but terribly so. The truth is that many of those who say that were just raised in a school system designed to help them forget who they are.

I think this is quite deliberate because our society has been pushed to self-hatred, or self-loathing, through excessive encouragement to guilt. But our culture has incredible significance for this world. A good example of this is the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle.

The Rev. James Ingram tells us,

“To the first question we answer, that the Saxon Chronicle contains the original and authentic testimony of contemporary writers to the most important transactions of our forefathers, both by sea and land, from their first arrival in this country to the year 1154… …Philosophically considered, this ancient record is the second great phenomenon in the history of mankind. For, if we except the sacred annals of the Jews, contained in the several books of the Old Testament, there is no other work extant, ancient or modern, which exhibits at one view a regular and chronological panorama of a PEOPLE, described in rapid succession by different writers, through so many ages, in their own vernacular LANGUAGE.” Rev. James Ingram, 1823, The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle (p. 2). Neeland Media LLC. Kindle Edition.

This was written in the 19th Century. Note the historian’s point though; it is first the Bible, and second the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle, that taught people the importance of documenting their history in their own language, and collectively fulfilling this work in multiple generations, from author to author, in a successive line. Not just at the hands of one writer, making notes of interest like Plutarch or Herodotus, but a generationally collective effort, which was in part designed to help establish a people’s identity in real history and events.

The culture of England is so pervasive in our Western world that many of us have come to view it like the fish do the fish bowl, just something that’s there. But it didn’t get there by accident. The culture of the English was built over centuries, by dedicated Englishmen and women, who submitted unto the Lord Jesus Christ and sought to make their nation a great people in this world. Everyone has benefited from the generous spirit of the Anglos who share their cultural wealth. No one can claim that Anglo-Saxon culture is perfect, of course, it is not. But no culture has advanced so much of the world in so many ways, in recent history, like the Anglo-Saxon culture.

I hope the Anglo-Saxons remember themselves before our civilisation is fully overcome by evil. Self-exalting pride is wrong, it is contemptible. Pride in your children and your forefathers, however, are both necessary requirements to create a surviving society. To lose one of these causes the loss of both, and no society can survive that loss for long. It will internally explode, or get overrun by a people who remember their past and who look towards how they’ll continue their nation’s legacy into the future.

As one of the prophets said in the Scriptures, “5 Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and awesome day of the Lord comes. 6 And he will turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the land with a decree of utter destruction” (Mal. 4:5-6).

If you would like to read about some of the ways that our Anglo-Saxon culture has come under attack, you can pick up a copy of the book: Anglophobia: The Unrecognized Hatred, from Lockepress. If you use the code REVMATT I will get a small percentage of the sale. Lockepress is run by a good friend of mine and I encourage you to check out some of the other books on the Lockpress page. We have to build our own platforms, and this is part of an effort to help with that. God bless.