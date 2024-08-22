Image

‘Infanticide’: Senate Votes to Deny Medical Care to Babies Born Alive Following Botched Abortions

“The vote reveals that our elected officials regard human life, not as an immutable right bestowed by our Creator, but a privilege that is granted and revoked at the arbitrary will of those in power.”

By Ben Davis Aug 22, 2024

The Australian Senate has ruled that doctors should not be required to provide medical care to babies born alive following a botched abortion.

On August 20, United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet introduced an urgency motion urging the Senate to recognise that at least one baby is born alive each week following a failed abortion and is subsequently left to die.

“These babies are often just left to die alone, slowly in a cold metal dish, with no legal right to care,” Senator Babet said.

“This is inhumane, we treat dogs better than we treat our own babies.”

Between 2010 and 2020, more than 700 babies were left to die after botched abortion attempts in Victoria and Queensland alone.

At present, abortion providers are not required to offer any assistance to a baby who survives a failed abortion. These infants are left to die, with their time of death recorded only after they have ceased struggling for life.

Senator Babet argued that Australia’s healthcare system is enabling these tragic deaths and urged the Senate to condemn the practice, stressing that babies who survive failed abortions should receive appropriate care.

The urgency motion fell short of the needed support, with 18 votes in favour and 32 against, resulting in its failure.

The vote created a split within the Coalition. Senators such as Michaelia Cash, Sarah Henderson, Bridget McKenzie, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, and Hollie Hughes supported Babet’s motion, while others, including Simon Birmingham, Andrew Bragg, Jane Hume, and Maria Kovacic, opposed it.

Senator Babet said, “A society that refuses to care about the suffering and death of its babies is a society that is doomed to soon be in the dustbin of history.

“I think abortion should be unthinkable.

“I want more than a change to the laws of the land. I want a change in the hearts of the Australian people – where abortion disappears, not because politicians made it illegal but because our consciences were reawakened and we agreed it was abominable,” he said.

On Monday, pro-life advocates such as the Australian Christian Lobby, Cherish Life, Prolife Health Professionals Australia, and Dr. Joanna Howe, actively took part in the Queensland public hearing for Robbie Katter’s Babies Born Alive Bill.

The hearing featured a powerful and emotional testimony from Queensland Midwife Louise Adsett, whose harrowing eyewitness account is available in the video below.

It’s been said that the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members. In our society today, none are more vulnerable than a newborn babe — and yet under the guise of “healthcare” and “human rights,” none legally suffer worse treatment.

We cannot understate the importance of this outcome. The vote reveals that our elected officials regard human life, not as an immutable right bestowed by our Creator, but a privilege that is granted and revoked at the arbitrary will of those in power.

Most Popular

Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Is the Free Church of England a Safe Harbour for Faithful Anglicans?Staff Writer
Christian Conference Leader Reported to Human Rights Commission After Replacing 'Welcome to Country' with Psalm 24Christian Conference Leader Reported to Human Rights Commission After Replacing 'Welcome to Country' with Psalm 24Rod Lampard
'Infanticide': Senate Votes to Deny Medical Care to Babies Born Alive Following Botched Abortions'Infanticide': Senate Votes to Deny Medical Care to Babies Born Alive Following Botched AbortionsBen Davis
The Enlightenment and the Dismantling of the Foundations of TruthThe Enlightenment and the Dismantling of the Foundations of TruthTim Grant
Shepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for a Leftist AgendaShepherds for Sale: How Evangelical Leaders Traded the Truth for a Leftist AgendaBill Muehlenberg
Australian Pro-Life Advocate Wins Academic Freedom Case Against Pro-Abortion ActivistsAustralian Pro-Life Advocate Wins Academic Freedom Case Against Pro-Abortion ActivistsRod Lampard
UK To Release Prisoners Early To Make Room For "Anti-Immigration Protesters"UK To Release Prisoners Early To Make Room For "Anti-Immigration Protesters"Staff Writer
On the Chicago DNCOn the Chicago DNCBill Muehlenberg
Big Eva Just Wants to Be LovedBig Eva Just Wants to Be LovedBill Muehlenberg

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #28 – Bill Muehlenberg
The Caldron Pool Show: #27 – God and Politics – with Joel Webbon
The Caldron Pool Show: #5 – Dr Peter McCullough
The Caldron Pool Show: #31 – The Ezekiel Declaration
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2024, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.