“I Was Duped by the Media”: Bishop Apologizes for Closing Churches During COVID

“I was duped by the media hype and should have been stronger.”

By Staff Writer Sep 12, 2024

A US Catholic Bishop has apologized for closing churches during COVID, admitting he was “duped by the media.”

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, made the admission on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week, in response to a post by Eric Sammons, Editor-in-Chief of Crisis Magazine.

Sammons said, “I wish our bishops knew the spiritual blessings that would be unleashed on the Church by a simple and sincere public apology for shutting down public Masses during COVID.”

The Bishop replied, “Eric, I offer my apology as you have requested. I was duped by the media hype and should have been stronger. Let us pray for all shepherds to have stronger supernatural faith as we face more challenges in the future. May Christ be our Light in whatever darkness we face.”

Bishop Strickland’s apology highlights the unspoken regret from church leaders who are slowly beginning to believe the closure of churches during the “pandemic” did more harm than good.

Strickland, known for his staunch opposition to mandatory COVID vaccinations, has often spoken out against pandemic-related mandates, advocating for religious freedom and personal responsibility over state coercion.

His public apology is likely to resonate with many churchgoers who felt spiritually isolated during the lockdown.

Caldron Pool has long urged religious leaders to lead by example by taking responsibility and apologizing for their failures during the COVID era.

