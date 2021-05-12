‘I Never Thought Giving a Sermon on Respect Would Lead to Me Being Accused of Being a Terrorist’

Dr Randall, with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, is taking Trent College to court for discrimination, harassment, victimisation and unfair dismissal.















The school chaplain who was reported to an anti-terrorism unit for telling students they were allowed to disagree with LGBT ideology is taking legal action against his former employer.

Rev Dr Bernard Randall was reported to the authorities in June 2019 by Trent College near Nottingham and accused of preaching a sermon to students that was inflammatory, divisive, and harmful to LGBT pupils. He was subsequently suspended pending the investigation.

In the message, Dr Randall urged students to “treat each other with respect,” adding: “You should no more be told you have to accept LGBT ideology than you should be told you must be in favour of Brexit or must be Muslim.”

Dr Randall, with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, is taking Trent College to court for discrimination, harassment, victimisation and unfair dismissal.

According to Christian Concern, an employment tribunal hearing is expected to start in June 2021.

