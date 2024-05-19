‘Honor The Son’: A Must-Watch Documentary For Every Christian

You’ve probably heard the claim that politics has no place in the pulpit. After all, didn’t Jesus say His kingdom is not of this world? However, this common misconception overlooks a fundamental truth of the Christian faith. The declaration “Jesus is Lord” is arguably one of the most political statements you can make.

The implications are comprehensive, not just for the church, but also for the entire world. Rome understood this. Early Christians were persecuted because the Empire feared the political ramifications of its citizens professing allegiance to a superior ruler.

Unfortunately, the cosmic-Kingship of Christ is an aspect of Christianity that few in the modern world have long considered. “Christ as Lord” has been broadly assumed for centuries across the West, even if only at a surface level. As such, modern Christians have rarely felt the need to assert the crown rights of the King over our political powers. But as our societies and cultures drift further from our Christian foundation, and further into statist tyranny, the assertion that Christ is King will be viewed as a greater threat to the establishment.

Rulers who won’t acknowledge God over government want to play god over the people. If the highest authority on earth is not Christ, then the highest authority is whoever holds the most power: Caesar. And just as it was under the Roman Empire, Caesar will tolerate no rival.

Understandably, the debate over faith and politics has intensified in recent years. Terms like “Christian nationalism” and “theocracy” are frequently used by news pundits and politicians to stoke fears of a rising religious fascism.

As Christians, it’s crucial for us to ask: What does the Bible actually teach about the intersection of faith and politics? And what does it mean for rulers to honour and obey Christ as King?

This month, Documentary filmmaker Nathan Anderson answered those questions in his newly released film, Honor the Son. In it, he explores the current debate over the intersection of faith and politics, postmillennialism, Christian nationalism, and the duty of rulers to submit to Christ.

This must-watch documentary for every Christian.

WATCH: