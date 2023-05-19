Image

California Is Bleeding Actors: “I Don’t Feel Much Further Need for Hollywood”

Actors talk ditching socialist California, while Dreyfuss dumps on Hollywoke.

Avatar photoBy Rod Lampard May 20, 2023

California is bleeding actors, and the number of those fleeing the quasi-socialist state is trending.

Mark Wahlberg was the latest to follow SpyKids, Alex PenaVega’s exit in 2022.

PenaVega moved with her husband, and kids to Hawaii, calling the move a God thing.

 “We needed to get out. It was time. We didn’t want to raise our kids in Los Angeles.

“The Maui culture is about family, about community. I think that’s something that was getting lost when we were living in Los Angeles.

“God pulled me out of that so I could learn how to be an awesome mum and an awesome wife. God helped us build that foundation in our family,” PenaVega explained.

Wahlberg gave similar reasons.

He moved his clan to a family-friendly area in Nevada, citing lifestyle, and creative limitations due to burdensome taxation.

The actor exit is trending alongside Hollywood’s strong lean towards the far-left’s actorvist hatred for faith, family, fun, and freedom.

Johnny Depp’s recent statements slapped Tinsel Town with an Oscar win for failure, stating, “I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood.”

Fresh from the defamation lawsuit he won against Amber Heard, Depp told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17,

Do “I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel like it wasn’t a weird joke.”

“When you’re asked to resign from a film, you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted.”

Depp added, “Do I feel boycotted by Hollywood now? No. I don’t because I don’t think about Hollywood.”

The Hollywood Vampire guitarist in true Jack Sparrow style, carefully took aim at anonymous armchair activists, asking, “Who are they? Why do they care?

“Some species – some mashed potato,” hiding behind a computer screen, with an “apparent lot of spare time.

“I don’t think I’m the one who should be worried.”

He said, most of what’s been written about him over the last six years is “fantastically, horribly written fiction.”

Richard Dreyfuss is still hanging on, optimistic the Woke apocalypse will end.

Dreyfuss, like Jon Voight and Rob Schneider, ramped up opposition to Wokeshevism, describing the Oscar’s new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion requirements, as making him want to vomit.

“This is an art form … no one should be telling me as an artist that I have to give in to the latest, most current idea of what morality is.”

More defiant examples include, Dukes of Hazard and Smallville alum, John Schnieder, who said in 2021, he was fed up, declaring, “Look. They can’t cancel me, because I quit [Hollywood] years ago.”

Scott Baio drew a tremendous amount of heat from haters this week after the retired conservative actor announced he was leaving, largely one-party run, California, for the sunny shores of the free state of Florida.

The Twitter pile-on was swift, with leftist Twitter accounts vomiting a bunch of smack talk mocking Baio as irrelevant, up to accusing the accomplished Happy Days, and Charles in Charge star of being “unemployable.”

He told Fox News, the crime, taxation, homelessness, and Defund the Police policies “turning criminals into victims,” drove him to make the decision.

Other than oppressive Woketopianism, the actor exodus has another common denominator: overbearing taxation.

In 2021, Elon Musk uprooted his entire HQ to Austin, Texas, because there is no personal income tax.

Texas tax incentives are also a stark contrast to the cost of doing business in California.

Only the Tesla engineering team has since been moved, putting Musk closer to Twitter’s headquarters.

The Daily Wire also shifted states, moving to Tennessee in 2020.

Ben Shapiro blamed Democrats, writing, they’ve “turned California into a dystopian punchline.”

Dennis Quaid gave his nod to the same cause, telling Fox, he wants to “bring filmmaking back to Texas.

“Texas did a really good job of taking a big share of the tech industry away from Silicon Valley. You go down to Austin and can see that really clearly.

“The same thing can be done with movies and television shows.”

Quaid explained, it’s about business, saying, he hadn’t made a movie in Hollywood for years.

