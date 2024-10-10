Image

Heartbreaking Sixty-Second Video Goes Viral for All the Right Reasons

“I only have so much time left with her,” she said. “Why should I cut it any shorter?”

By Staff Writer Oct 11, 2024

A heartbreaking sixty-second video is going viral across social media, and it’s resonating with people for all the right reasons.

The video features a short segment from an interview with Ava Trammell, a young mother who received the devastating news during an ultrasound that her baby, Sophie, was not expected to survive long after birth.

Ava could either choose to abort her daughter or carry her for as long as she could. She made the choice to embrace life.

She shared the thought process behind her decision on the podcast, and it’s moving listeners to tears:

“This might be crazy because I know she’s not going to survive anyway. But I only have so much time left with her. Why should I cut it any shorter?” Ava said.

Ava continued, “She’s safe in my womb. And at this point, I had been following a million pro-life organizations on Instagram. I’ve seen what an abortion looks like. And I said, I don’t think I could bear to have her ripped piece by piece out of my womb, and shorten the life that’s already so short — take her away from a spot where God has placed her in my hands, in my womb, where she’s safe and she’s warm and she only knows love and doesn’t know pain.

“Why would I give her such a painful death when she’s perfectly fine with me?

“I said, today is the first day that I felt her kick. I already love her more than I can even express. Not that I didn’t love her before. I loved her so much before, but feeling her kick is just – my baby was in there and I couldn’t bear the thought of having her removed.”

Users across social media praised Ava for how she dealt with such a tragic situation.

“This should be part of the education people get when they are considering an abortion,” one user said. “This made me cry beautiful tears to know that women are not ‘birthing people.’ They are guardians and the safest place for any child should be their mother’s womb.”

Another commented, “What a beautiful woman. What a beautiful soul. This is the definition of womanhood. This is motherhood.”

Another said, “If our children must die, let them die in the loving embrace of their parents. Not between the sharp, cold, and cruel instruments of a heartless and unfeeling abortionist.”

You can watch the full interview here:

