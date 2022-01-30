“Go Woke” Disney & “Get Woke” Dinklage Rebuked for Cancel Culture Attack on Snow White

“I get it, Peter Dinklage is the biggest dwarf actor, probably of all time, but that doesn’t make him king. It doesn’t make him king dwarf.”

Actor, Peter Dinklage, is in hot water with some members of the dwarfism community after firing “get woke” verbal abuse at Disney for their planned live remake of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’

Advertisement

This week, Dinklage demanded that Disney “be more progressive” and ditch the classic because, according to millionaire thespian, it was a “f*** backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together.”

Rebuking the rant, WWE star and actor, Dylan Postl criticised Dinklage in a thread on Twitter saying:

Advertisement

“Oh! So take roles AWAY from the dwarf community?! Roles that are very few and far between as is. That makes a whole lot of sense! Hey Dinklage, you’re a g** d*** idiot.”

Postl then added:

“By the way, this is the same guy that starred in ELF and had no issue with it. That paycheck “supported” the dwarfism community, I’m sure. Also, they weren’t living in a cave, it was a house dumbass! Don’t worry though, “Snow White and the 7 normal-sized humans” will connect GREAT with today’s society!”

Oh! So take roles AWAY from the dwarf community?! Roles that are very few and far between as is.



That makes a whole lot of sense!



Hey Dinklage, you’re a god damned idiot. https://t.co/Cna2BdK1v3 — Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) January 26, 2022

In a five-minute interview, he went on record with the Daily Mail stating that Dinklage and Disney’s subsequent response was, “taking jobs away from our community.”

Postl questioned the logic, asking: “This role was made for them,” it’s in the title. “So now you’re taking these seven little people away because you feel like” we need to be more woke?

He exclaimed:

“It’s so stupid! It’s just dumb! You’re actually doing worse for the community, then better… Dinklage didn’t do his research. Maybe it was tongue-in-cheek – whatever – it’s absolutely ridiculous. When he was cast in a little person role in GOT he had no issue then. Now he wants to be progressive? Come on, man!”

The 10-year WWE veteran said he was not a fan of cancel culture, calling Dinklage’s rant, “selfish.” He then said, “if that’s the mindset, man, you gotta grow up.”

Advertisement

Postl lamented the decision to reconsider the traditional roles, saying, “it was unfortunate” they didn’t get “another perspective” before “pumping the brakes.”

Aiming straight at Disney and Dinklage, Postl told the Daily Mail, “I get it, Peter Dinklage is the biggest dwarf actor, probably of all time, but that doesn’t make him king. It doesn’t make him king dwarf.”

When asked whether or not he’d take the job should Disney “reinstate” the traditional Snow-White roles, Postl asserted, “I’m BEGGING for one! I would love to…this would be the dream role for me.”

Advertisement

He didn’t back down, Postl told TMZ the fairy-tale remake actually gives seven real-life people in the dwarf community a chance to star in a movie. He said getting work is elusive for these actors, so such roles are not only important, they’re life-sustaining.

Jeff Brooks and 31-year-old actress, Katrina Kemp, also expressed their concerns, with Brooks stating, “it scares me that Disney would change a decision that big over the comment of one actor. They have been too quick here.”

Kemp responded, stating, Disney using CGI instead, “would be more damaging.”

She called it, “a missed opportunity to make a movie with seven little people where they actually have intended characters. There will have been people who gladly would have taken those roles.”

Dinklage’s “woke” self-sabotage aligned with Neil Young’s idiotic self-cancelling demands placed on Spotify.

This week, the boomer musician demanded that the music streaming service boot the Joe Rogan show from its Podcast platform because of what he called “misinformation” about the so-called COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines.”

Spotify refused to capitulate to Young’s demand, effectively removing Young from the platform.

Ever the CCP-19 political narrative protectors, cancel culture leftists un-subscribed to the streaming service and called for a boycott.

Not to miss out on some “approved narrative only,” pro-COVID-19 publicity, the World Health Organisation chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, applauded Young’s compliance, writing on Twitter:

“@NeilYoungNYA, thanks for standing up against misinformation and inaccuracies around #COVID19 vaccination. Public and private sector, in particular #socialmedia platforms, media, individuals — we all have a role to play to end this pandemic and infodemic.”

Sky News disclosed fellow boomer, Joni Mitchell’s intention to follow suit, quoting the 78-year-old folk singer as saying:

“I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. [Alleging that] Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.”

Not The Bee also named Peter Frampton, and Barry Manilow as Young’s collaborators joining the Boomer COVID-19 “vaccine exodus”, however, Manilow used his Twitter account to squash the scuttlebutt, stating:

‘I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify. I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.’

I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify. I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me. — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) January 28, 2022

The nonsensical leftist attacks on Spotify, fuelled by Neil Young’s ultimatum, and the COVID-19 mass psychosis infecting boomers, should read: “If you don’t cancel Joe Rogan for doing science, instead of “following the science”, we will cancel ourselves!!”

Dinklage, Young, and Mitchell justify my assertion this week that woke supremacism is full of doctrines for dunces.

So much for “Keep on rockin’ in the free world!”