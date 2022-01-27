“Get Woke”: Dinklage’s Snow White Rant Shows Why Woke Supremacism Is Full of Doctrines for Dunces

"The WOKE ideological paradigm would rather annihilate Walt Disney’s warm, selfless, lovable characters than use them to educate."

Disney is reviewing its approach to a planned film adaptation of the 1937 Walt Disney traditional classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, after actor Peter Dinklage issued a “WOKE” tirade full of expletives condemning the company’s decision.

Dinklage dropped the intersectionality bomb during a guest spot on the WTF Podcast.

Entertainment Weekly quoted the Game of Thrones, Ice Age, Elf, and Prince Caspian star, saying:

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

The actor called the decision to create a “progressive” version of the story “hypocrisy”, explaining:

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Dinklage called the Disney classic a “f*** backward story.” Then demanded Disney go “all in” and make a “progressive” story, insinuating that Disney should ditch the traditional classic altogether.

Disney responded by affirming its commitment to cultural sensitivity, and political correctness, telling the NY Post:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Dinklage’s vague problem with the planned musical remake appears to be how the writers, and artists portrayed dwarfism.

According to Vanity Fair, “in the past Dinklage has expressed ambivalence about depictions and discussion of dwarfism.”

He acknowledged to The New Yorker in 2019, ‘I’m not always the most politically correct person in terms of my dwarfism,” adding, “I don’t care, really. I think that can be damaging as well.”

Providing some insight into his negative comments on the Snow-White remake, he told the New Yorker:

“I’m not an actor to change the world in terms of how somebody my size is presented. I’m really not. Because that would be putting me before the work. It’s just bad writing to make that the dominant character trait. It’s not my dominant character trait. It has to be part of a complex portrait that informs other pieces of your personality.”

Dinklage’s apparent concerns about mis-characterisation, and typecasting are all fair points. Height should not define the character of the dwarfism community.

However, his rant should be viewed as an example of why WOKE supremacism is full of doctrines for dunces.

The WOKE ideological paradigm would rather annihilate Walt Disney’s warm, selfless, lovable characters than use them to educate.

Dinklage is committing cultural suicide in the name of “wokeism.”

The move might have won him some headlines, and helped publicise his new film, but ultimately, it’s counter-productive nonsense.

The actor’s random attack on Disney reads like a real-life parody of his performance in ‘The Elf’ (2003).

Will Farrell’s character innocently finds himself saying all the wrong things to writer Miles Finch (Dinklage). Finch explodes, then rage quits.

A point highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, who responded to the news on Twitter, stating:

“Peter Dinklage appeared in the movie Elf for one scene where the whole joke is that Will Ferrell’s character thinks he’s an actual elf. But now he’s concerned that Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is offensive and problematic. Just another woke hypocrite.”

