Twitter Bans Several Prominent Antifa Accounts After Joe Biden Becomes President

It looks like Antifa’s usefulness for the Democratic party expired shortly after Joe Biden stepped into the Oval Office.

Twitter has reportedly suspended several prominent Antifa accounts from its platform following Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

Breaking: @Twitter has suspended several prominent #antifa accounts. @TheBaseBK is one of them. The Base is an extremist bookstore in Brooklyn, NY that has been used as an antifa training center. pic.twitter.com/CeCIhzpJBQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

While thousands of troops enmassed on the Capitol in anticipation of protests from Trump supporters, Antifa rioters began to gather in Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington.

Police made several arrests hours after Biden took the oath, as around 150 rioters destroyed buildings, including the Democratic Party’s headquarters.

Antifa reportedly broke windows and spray painted anarchist symbols across the Democratic building before the police intervened, arresting eight of the individuals involved in the riot.

The group also tagged the building with anti-Biden phrases, such as “F**k Biden.” A banner carried by protesters also read: “We don’t want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, imperialist wars, and fascist massacres.”

Police Sergeant Kevin Allen said after attacking the Democratic Party headquarters, the protesters then hurled rocks at the federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building.

According to Allen, some of the rioters were carrying weapons, “including Molotov cocktails, knives, batons, chemical spray and a crowbar.”

That night in Seattle, Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioters blocked traffic and started a fire in the middle of the street in the downtown area.

They were also heard shouting, “No cops, no prisons, total abolition.” It was also reported that protesters vandalized an Amazon Go store, with broken windows and spray paint.

One of the phrases tagged on the building read, “Guillotine Bezos.”

Footage of the riots and Antifa’s clash with police have been shared across social media.

Shortly after, Andy Ngo of the Post Millennial reported that Twitter had closed down several prominent Antifa accounts, including one belonging to an “extremist bookstore in Brooklyn, NY that has been used as an antifa training center.”

Evidently, it would seem the Democrats were willing to exploit Antifa, BLM, and social justice causes only in as much as they helped to secure Democrat power. Example number 29,023,213 of Democrat unending hypocrisy.

More Aerial Video Footage Of The Antifa/BLM Group Burning A Banner While Protesting In The Streets #Seattle pic.twitter.com/7q4ABUIQw6 — J̵̟̦̲̞̭̱̀̈́͑̄̇̈́̚͝ustice (@The_Justice7) January 21, 2021

American flags are burned on the streets of Seattle as part of tonight’s J20 Direct Action #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/DTL9CzEHnF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

“No cops, no prisons, total abolition!” Antifa march through Seattle tonight for an Inauguration Day J20 demonstration #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/zGit8Uqmkn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Police are monitoring a group in #DowntownSeattle. Multiple sites have been vandalized. One arrest made for property damage. pic.twitter.com/oLfIsGt5Af — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Police have arrested a man in the 1900 block of Pike Place for investigation of burglary and for the property damage seen in these photos. pic.twitter.com/l2HnB4Tvp5 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

