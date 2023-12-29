Former NIH Director Admits Pandemic Response Was A “Narrow-Minded,” “Really Unfortunate,” “Mistake”

Francis Collins, the former NIH director during the COVID-19 “pandemic,” has finally admitted he and his colleagues failed to properly consider the consequences of their “narrow-minded” response to the virus.

In an interview attracting attention across social media, Collins acknowledged the truth to what many of us were maligned as heartless, conspiracy theorists for raising concerns about.

“We weren’t really considering the consequences in communities that were not New York City or some other big city,” he said in reference to the official draconian response.

“This is a really important point — if you’re a public health person and you’re trying to make a decision, you have this very narrow view of what the right decision is, and that is something that will save a life. It doesn’t matter what else happens.

“So, you attach infinite value to stopping the disease and saving a life. You attach zero value to whether this actually totally disrupts people’s lives, ruins the economy, and has many kids kept out of school in a way that they never quite recover… Collateral damage.

Collins continued, “This public health mindset, and I think a lot of us involved in trying to make those recommendations had that mindset, and that was really unfortunate.

“It’s another mistake we made,” he acknowledged.

This is absolutely astonishing 😳 Francis Collins admits the massive, unnecessary "collateral damage" from their botched covid public health response was due to an elitist beltway-centric myopic POV …oopsie! pic.twitter.com/ofXggcz5jB — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) December 28, 2023

Responding to the admission, Dr Robert Malone said, “So, Francis Collins, the ex-director of NIH and Fauci’s boss, now admits the public health officials should NEVER be put in charge of a public health emergency, because their training is not adequate for a government response. And that he botched the COVID-19 response. This is yet another chapter in the ‘limited hangout’ reveal that is currently ongoing by those in DC that are responsible for the gross COVID crisis ‘public health’ mismanagement, including the various incremental ‘admissions of guilt’ by Dr Robert Kadlec.”

Megan Basham of The Daily Wire said there are a thousand reasons why Collins’ statement should infuriate, such as trying to distance himself from the devastating policies that he and Anthony Fauci were responsible for, and attempting to “rewrite history” by “ignoring the fact that he tried to silence and discredit experts who were warning about the very things he claims were mere oversights now.”

Given the Collins statement making the rounds, worth re-upping how major church leaders helped Collins get Christians in line with his harmful policies. And there was a lot I didn’t know yet when I wrote this. Like how he tried to discredit and suppress the Great Barrington… https://t.co/RB60WTjWH2 — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 29, 2023

According to leaked emails from late 2020, Collins and Fauci attempted to coordinate a “devastating takedown” of the Great Barrington Declaration, in which medical experts warned of the dangers of lockdown strategies in favour of herd immunity.

In an October 8 email to Fauci, Collins notes that the Great Barrington Declaration is gaining attention, and says “There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises.”

They told us to “follow the science,” but evidently, that was only while the science was following the approved narrative. Many fell for it. They weren’t following the science at all. They were swallowing blatant propaganda, and they ridiculed anyone with the sense and foresight to see the supposed cure just might be worse than the disease.

We saw it time and time again. We personally copped it time and time again. Especially from our evangelical leaders who abused their God-given authority by perpetuating unscientific and harmful ideas under the guise of “love,” and then enforcing those ideas on the souls they were called to protect. Turns out there are many ways to say, “We have no king but Caesar!”

Professor and Author Nancy Pearcey also shared the video of Collins’ admission, noting, “Collins bears a huge responsibility for persuading evangelicals to comply with the official narrative–a narrative he now admits was mistaken on many counts.”

William Wolfe, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence, went even harder, saying, “Francis Collins shouldn’t be on stage somewhere trying to save his name and hand waving away his direct responsibility in destroying the country with absurd and unscientific COVID measures. He should be in jail.”

My question is, how long will it take church leaders to acknowledge their involvement — not only through what they enforced on the people or preached from the pulpit, but through their silence in the face of injustice and dishonesty?

Why are they the last to acknowledge their wrongs? Why was it left to folks like us to warn of these things and cop the brunt of the criticism? Where are the confessions and apologies? I suspect the only reason more of our church leaders aren’t demanding justice is because they not only fell for the scam, but also helped to punish those who didn’t.

Humility requires a spine, and we have two years’ worth of reasons to believe spines are in short supply. Particularly in the pulpit.