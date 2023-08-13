Image

Excess Deaths Persist: “Where Is the Outcry?”

“It’s the equivalent of a fully laden 747 crashing every week,” Kelly tweeted.

Avatar photoBy Staff Writer Aug 14, 2023

Retired nurse educator Dr John Campbell has slammed politicians and mainstream media outlets over their “deafening silence” and lack of concern about ongoing reports of excess deaths.

In a video shared with his 2.8 million YouTube followers over the weekend, Dr Campbell said elected representatives are failing the people by ignoring the crisis.

“Those democratically elected people that are there to represent us, look after our interests, are failing on a huge scale – it’s that simple – by not flagging this up, by not demanding explanations, and working out strategies to make sure these excess deaths stop as soon as possible,” he said.

Dr Campbell’s message was soon after shared on Twitter/X by former Australian MP Craig Kelly, who noted that Australia has had over 30,000 excess deaths from the beginning of 2022 to the end of April 2023.

“It’s the equivalent of a fully laden 747 crashing every week,” Kelly tweeted.

“It should be the number one issue in Australia today, but the media remain silent.”

Kelly speculated that the only reason why the media would continue to suppress any discussion on this matter is that “the most likely cause of this unprecedented and ongoing level of excess deaths was the panicked mass society-wide injection of a novel and experimental genetic substance which hadn’t undergo any carcinogenic testing and that had zero long term data.”

He added, “Given that the media, Labor and Liberal were the cheer-squads for mandating this substance to be injected into all Australians, they now can’t bring themselves to even consider it may be the cause of the shocking and unprecedented level of excess deaths – so the media continues to bury its head in the sand and refuses to report on it.”

Previous Story
One Can Oppose Abortion While Supporting Morally Licit Forms of Killing
One Can Oppose Abortion While Supporting Morally Licit Forms of Killing

One Can Oppose Abortion While Supporting Morally Licit Forms of Killing

By
ByBill MuehlenbergAug 13, 2023
Voice Scandal: The Secret Pages of the Uluru Statement

Voice Scandal: The Secret Pages of the Uluru Statement

By
ByKurt MahlburgAug 12, 2023
The ABC Ditches Musk’s Free X-Change of Ideas for Meta’s Marxist Utopia

The ABC Ditches Musk’s Free X-Change of Ideas for Meta’s Marxist Utopia

By
ByRod LampardAug 11, 2023
The Essential Church: New Documentary Asserts God Over Government

The Essential Church: New Documentary Asserts God Over Government

By
ByRod LampardAug 10, 2023
Political and Religious Reasons to Oppose “The Voice”

Political and Religious Reasons to Oppose “The Voice”

By
ByBill MuehlenbergAug 9, 2023
Californian Doctors’ Lawsuit Seeks to End Political Takeover of Medicine

Californian Doctors’ Lawsuit Seeks to End Political Takeover of Medicine

By
ByRod LampardAug 8, 2023

The Caldron Pool Show

The Caldron Pool Show: #21 – Have You Heard of LOOR TV?
The Caldron Pool Show: #10 – Dr Jereth Kok
The Caldron Pool Show: #2 – Elijah Schaffer
The Caldron Pool Show: #24 – Les Lanphere
Image

Support

If you value our work and would like to support us, you can do so by visiting our support page. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Visit our search page.

Copyright © 2023, Caldron Pool

Quick Links

Permissions

Everything published at Caldron Pool is protected by copyright and cannot be used and/or duplicated without prior written permission. Links and excerpts with full attribution are permitted. Published articles represent the opinions of the author and may not reflect the views of all contributors at Caldron Pool.