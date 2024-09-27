Erosion of Freedom and Privacy: The Dangerous Consequences of Digital ID

Earlier this week, I wrote about the new censorship bill that the Australian government is trying to ram down our throats. To show just how corrupt they are with this proposed bill, consider the fact that they are having a ‘public inquiry’ about it – yet with around just a week for people to put in a submission.

What a joke. Most Australians would not even know they have a chance to speak their minds on this. And those who do, and want to write something substantial on it will just not have enough time to do so, given their already very busy lives. But this is just what Albo and Co want: they can say, ‘We gave folks a chance to have their say on this, but barely anyone responded. So it seems everyone is happy with this bill!’

These lefty governments have often tried to pull these tricks on the populace. A similar thing happened some months earlier with a similar sort of bill which sadly became law. One site says this about it:

On 30 May 2024, nearly three years after the initial exposure draft was released and following a $288.1 million boost from the federal Budget, the Digital ID Act 2024 and the Digital ID (Transitional and Consequential Provisions) Act 2024 (together, Digital ID Acts) were given final approval (Royal Assent) and signed into Australian law, with the inclusion of private sector entities in the Digital ID scheme fast-tracked. Similar to the approach taken in the UK, the new national Digital ID system will involve a phased roll-out, including an expansion of the existing Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS) to State and Territory governments and a voluntary accreditation scheme of Digital ID service providers, initially based around government services but which will be expanded within the next two years to participating private sector organisations. Banks, credit card operators and Australia Post are set to be the first private sector entities to benefit from inclusion in the Digital ID scheme, by initially allowing access to their private sector services with a government Digital ID and eventually offering their own Digital ID accreditation services to individuals.

As with the misinformation bill now being discussed, this one had sounded innocuous enough – what could go wrong? But both bills spell big trouble for freedom and basic civil rights. That is why voices are still calling for the Digital ID law to be repealed.

And for good reason: A major point of a digital ID, as many have rightly pointed out, is not to identify yourself, but to track and trace your every move. As always, it is about control, it is about Big Brother keeping an eye on you and making sure that we all stay in line and remain subservient to the all-powerful State.

Many spoke against this bill before it was passed, and many are still warning about it. As with my previous article, let me quote from some others – mostly politicians – who have warned about this nefarious bill and others like it. South Australia Senator Alex Antic had said this about the bill back in April:

While Australia’s Digital ID system is being sold to us as “voluntary,” in reality, people without it will likely be deprived access to essential services. Labor has repeatedly assured us that participation in the Digital ID system will be voluntary. However, the practical application of the Digital ID Bill will make it difficult to access certain services without a Digital ID. Online banking is the example given in the Bill…

He discusses this aspect and then writes:

There are other clauses in the Bill that provide cause for concern. Subsection (4) of section 74 states, broadly, that the Digital ID Regulator may grant an exemption, essentially allowing a Digital ID to be mandatory in some circumstances, if the Digital ID regulator is satisfied that it is appropriate to do so. That’s hardly a comforting statement. It’s simply up to the regulator to determine whether making a Digital ID mandatory is “appropriate” or not. We need stronger protections and assurances against it becoming required to access basic services than this.

He concludes: “124,000 Australians signed my petition calling on the Prime Minister not to pass this Bill, yet Labor pushed it through without even having a debate. This is not good enough, and I will continue to speak out against this Bill.”

Advertisement

Back in late March, the One Nation Party said this in part about the bill:

The Australian government’s recently passed comprehensive Digital ID system is a disgusting and shocking development in Labor’s outrageous push to control every aspect of our lives. They rushed the bill through parliament without any debate. Which is nothing short of scary and outrageous. The proposed Digital ID Bill 2023, as introduced by the Albanese Government, represents a shift in how Australians’ identities are managed and accessed, bundling personal details such as driver’s licenses, Medicare cards, passport details, and Centrelink information into a single digital identity. While Labor’s extremist totalitarian views of the world would tout the ease and efficiency this system promises, the reality is 100% far more intrusive and controlling than most Australians are comfortable with. The Labor Government’s approach to this legislation has been rushed and lacking in transparency, allowing only a brief one-month period for public submissions. This expedited process culminated in a Senate Economics Legislation Committee inquiry, which unsurprisingly endorsed the bill despite significant public outcry and numerous submissions highlighting the potential for misuse and overreach. The Act’s provision for a government agency to mandate the digital ID for certain services under the vague condition of being “appropriate to do so” leaves much to be desired in terms of checks and balances.

They have an online petition to repeal this, and concerned citizens are encouraged to sign it.

And former Queensland Senator George Christensen has continued to sound the alarm about the Big Brother nature of this measure. He said this about Digital ID and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). He says of the former that it is “the Ultimate Surveillance Tool”:

Advertisement

Every move you make—monitored. That’s what Digital ID systems are leading to. Governments in Europe, Australia, and the UK are pushing for Digital IDs under the guise of making life easier. They say it’ll streamline access to services. But here’s the problem: once you’re logged into this system, your every action becomes trackable. Who you associate with, what you buy, where you go—it’s all data for them to control. If you don’t comply, they can simply cut you off from essential services. This isn’t about convenience—it’s about surveillance. Digital ID is just the first step towards total control.

And he says the latter is the “Government’s Financial Control”:

Imagine a world where every financial move you make is watched and controlled. That’s what a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is designed to do. It’s being mooted as a replacement for cash in countries like the UK and Australia. But here’s the catch: unlike cash, CBDCs are fully traceable and programmable. Governments can see where you spend every cent and can control whether you spend it at all. This goes beyond tracking—if they decide you’re supporting the wrong cause or speaking out too loudly, your access to your own money could be restricted. It’s about keeping you in line.

He too has a petition that people can sign. He says this about it:

You and I now have a unique opportunity to reverse a dangerous law and protect our fundamental freedoms. I’m talking about the Digital ID system which is not just any old government initiative but rather a direct threat to our freedom, privacy, and way of life. Sign the petition today to demand that the Liberal National Coalition supports the Digital ID Repeal Bill. Senators Alex Antic and Ralph Babet, along with other valiant defenders of liberty, have introduced the Digital ID Repeal Bill 2024. This bill aims to destroy the tyrannical Digital ID system that seeks to turn our society into a surveillance state straight out of Orwell’s worst nightmares. We need your immediate action to ensure this bill’s success and safeguard our future. The Albanese Labor Government is fully committed to this oppressive agenda and so we are now turning to the Liberal and National parties. By getting them to adopt the Digital ID Repeal Bill as policy, we can dismantle the Digital ID system if and when they win government. The Digital ID system is a nightmare that’s about to unfold to reveal the following: Erosion of Personal Freedom and Privacy: This system is a tool for the government to track your every move. They say it’s voluntary, but without it, you eventually won’t be able to do essential tasks like online banking. This forces you to surrender your privacy and autonomy to the government and, worse still, to big private corporations! Increased Government Control: Centralising all your personal data under a government-managed system gives bureaucrats unprecedented control over your life. This is a blatant power grab that we must resist with all our might. We demand a government that respects our privacy and personal freedoms. Security Risks and Data Breaches: The same government that struggles to protect its own data from cyber-attacks now wants to hold all your personal information. If they can’t safeguard their data, how can they protect yours? This is a recipe for disaster, putting all of us at risk of identity theft and worse. Government Surveillance: The Digital ID system would enable unprecedented levels of government surveillance. The system dangles out the bait of convenience but it’s dangled on the hook of the government monitoring and controlling every aspect of our lives. Rejecting this system is essential to preserving our freedom and privacy. The Albanese Labor Government rammed the Digital ID Bill through Parliament, gagging all debate. As I said, they fully support this agenda. We can’t rely on them. This is why we are turning to the Opposition, the Liberal and National parties. They have an even chance of winning the next federal election and forming the government. By getting the Liberals and Nationals to support the Digital ID Repeal Bill, we can get rid of Digital ID if they come to power. We must push the Liberal National Coalition to adopt the Digital ID Repeal Bill and commit to never introducing a new Digital ID system. Here’s why this is crucial: Getting rid of Digital ID Aligns with Core Conservative Values: The Liberal National Coalition’s core principles are about protecting personal freedoms and limiting government control. By supporting the Digital ID Repeal Bill, they will be making a stand for these values and showing that they are on our side against Big Government overreach. Repealing Digital ID Has Public Support: This is a golden opportunity for the Liberal National Coalition to galvanise support from their base and attract new voters. By positioning themselves as defenders of freedom and privacy, they can distinguish themselves from the current government’s authoritarian agenda. Opposing Digital ID Prevents Future Overreach: By committing to the Repeal Bill and ruling out any future Digital ID systems, the Liberal National Coalition can prevent future governments from exploiting this technology for even more invasive controls. This will protect the future of Australian democracy and freedom. The Liberal National Coalition will listen to CitizenGO members. We represent a significant voting bloc crucial for their election victories. Our request also aligns with their stated core values of protecting freedoms, privacy, and limiting government control. Let’s have them prove they stand by their values! If we are unsuccessful in getting even the Liberal National Coalition to repeal the Digital ID Act, then Australians will face a dystopian future where their personal freedom and privacy are obliterated. The Digital ID system will lead to increased government surveillance, making it impossible to access essential services without surrendering personal data, and heightening the risk of identity theft and cyber-attacks due to centralised data storage. However, if we convince the Liberal and National parties to repeal Digital ID then Australians will retain their personal freedom and privacy without being coerced into using an intrusive and invasive government-mandated identity verification system for essential services. This would be a victory for liberty over control and surveillance! There is hope on this front but we need a big effort right now! Sign the petition today to demand that the Liberal National Coalition supports the Digital ID Repeal Bill.

While it is always more difficult to undo a bad law that has been passed, it is still worth trying. And in the case of the censorship bill, it is easier to prevent it from going ahead. Please act on both thanks.