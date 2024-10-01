Elon Musk: “If Trump Is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election”

Elon Must has warned that “very few Americans realize” the 2024 election could be the last meaningful election in the United States if Donald Trump is not re-elected.

The tech mogul said on Monday in a post on X, the Democratic Party’s push to grant citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants threatens to permanently shift the electorate in their favor, putting an end to fair elections and undermining democracy in the U.S.

Very few Americans realize that, if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!



Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast… https://t.co/u3HBdd5Bv0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2024

“If even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years,” Musk explained.

With swing states often deciding by margins of less than 20,000 votes, this surge could wipe out any chance of Republican victories in key battlegrounds like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona.

“There will be no more swing states,” he said, noting the Biden administration’s practice of flying “asylum seekers” into these states and fast-tracking their citizenship.

“It is a surefire way to win every election.”

Musk likened the potential outcome to California, where 1986 amnesty led to permanent Democratic control.

“The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism is that people can leave California and still remain in America.

“Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape,” Musk warned, predicting that the U.S. could descend into a one-party state.

If Trump is not re-elected, he said, “Democracy is over.”