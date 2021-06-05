Doctor Ordered To Stop Saving the Babies Of Women Who Regret Taking Abortion Pill Following Complaint from Abortion Provider

Despite Dr Kearney's belief that his interventions may have saved dozens of babies, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel last month ordered the doctor to stop offering the treatment for up to 18 months pending an investigation.















A doctor in the UK has been banned from saving the babies of women who regretted taking a powerful at-home abortion pill that was introduced during the pandemic.

According to reports, Dr Dermot Kearney has treated dozens of women who changed their minds after swallowing the abortion pill by prescribing a sex hormone that can reverse the effects.

Dr Kearney, president of the Catholic Medical Association, believes the hormone progesterone doubles the chance of the child’s survival by reversing the effects of the abortion pills if taken within about 24 hours of the first pill.

Despite Dr Kearney’s belief that his interventions may have saved dozens of babies, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel last month ordered the doctor to stop offering the treatment for up to 18 months pending an investigation.

According to the Daily Mail, the General Medical Council’s decision came after a complaint was issued by abortion provider MSI Reproductive Choices, formerly known as Marie Stopes International.

“It is understood MSI claimed he inappropriately prescribed progesterone to a patient for a use not backed by evidence, failed to present a balanced picture of its benefits and risks, and imposed his anti-abortion beliefs,” the Mail reported.

Dr Kearney now faces a full ‘fitness to practice’ hearing.

Tim Dieppe, head of public policy at Christian Concern, said medical authorities have turned ethical codes upside down.

In a piece for Premier Christianity, Dieppe importantly notes: “Prescribing drugs for ‘off-label’ use is commonplace. It means that the doctor has decided that the drug, which has been approved for one specific condition, will also be helpful for another condition. Drug manufacturers are not allowed to advertise drugs for off-label use but doctors are allowed to use their discretion to do so. This is what Dr Kearney was doing.”

According to Dieppe, the government pushed through legislation for DIY at-home abortion pills, and changed abortion regulations without debate or parliamentary scrutiny under Coronavirus emergency measures.

The move, he said, meant “thousands of women are suffering at home, and many end up in hospital as a result. Many of these women swiftly regret taking the first pill which, if left unchecked, will kill their baby.”

Diepee said, the ban is believed to be the first time that a medical doctor has been prohibited from providing a treatment that demonstrably saves lives.

Once again it seems those who tout the phrase “pro-choice” often aren’t all that fond of women having access to both choices. That’s why pro-life material for alternative solutions are often banned from abortion clinics. Or why pro-aborts recently had a billboard removed because it dared to offer pregnant women help and hope that didn’t result in the death of a child.

While many employ the language of “pro-choice,” the phrase is merely a euphemism for what they’re really advocating: pro-abortion. Pro-death. Because every abortion ultimately violates a human being’s “choice” to live.

