“Deceive the People”: Musk Says Australia’s Misinformation Bill Is About Controlling the Narrative

“They want legacy media to continue to deceive the people of Australia,” he said.

By Staff Writer Nov 18, 2024

Elon Musk has criticized Australia’s proposed misinformation bill, accusing the government of trying to control the narrative to manipulate the public. Musk’s comments came last week on X (formerly Twitter), responding to an SBS News report outlining the bill.

The legislation would give the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) the power to monitor digital platforms, enforce record-keeping requirements, and introduce industry codes of conduct or standards if self-regulation fails.

“They want legacy media to continue to deceive the people of Australia, just as they were deceived about @realDonaldTrump,” Musk wrote.

Concerned Australians have found renewed hope with the re-election of President Donald Trump, who has pledged to dismantle the “censorship cartel” and introduce a digital bill of rights to protect free speech online.

The move could increase pressure on Western governments that suppress online dissent, particularly in light of recent comments by J.D. Vance.

The Vice President-elect stated that U.S. military support should be contingent on respect for American values, particularly free speech.

“What America should be saying is, if NATO wants us to continue supporting them, and NATO wants us to continue to be a good participant in this military alliance, why don’t you respect American values and respect free speech?” Vance said.

Vance called it “insane” for the U.S. to back any alliance that doesn’t promote free speech, adding, “American power comes with certain strings attached, one of those is respect for free speech – especially in our European allies.

“Look, I’m not going to go to some backwards country and tell them how to live their lives, but European countries should theoretically share American values, especially about some very basic things, like free speech,” he said.

