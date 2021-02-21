Church Continues To Gather After Pastor Jailed for Holding Church Services

GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada is continuing to meet together for worship, despite the fact that their pastor is today sitting inside a maximum-security prison for violating state regulations by conducting church services.













GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada is continuing to meet together for Sunday worship, despite the fact that their pastor is today sitting inside a maximum-security prison for violating state regulations by conducting church services.

Video captured by Rebel News shows a packed parking lot outside the church and auditorium overflow as congregants gather for Sunday morning worship.

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church near Edmonton handed himself in at the request of police last week after holding an in-person church service on February 14 in violation of the state’s dystopian “new normal.”

Pastor Coates has been charged under the Public Health Act for repeatedly violating public health orders, including being over capacity and failing to adhere to physical distancing requirements.

According to reports from Pastor Coates’ family, the condition of release is that he will no longer pastor GraceLife Church.

Coates’ lawyer, James Kitchen, said the churches’ first loyalty is to obey their God, not government.

“They are committed to gathering, as they always have, for in-person worship services. They will challenge this excessive and unlawful government oppression rather than turn their back on their beliefs. They also believe they are lawfully exercising their Charter-protected freedoms and that the Government’s restrictions are not justifiable.”

Services are now taking place at the GraceLife Church in Spruce Grove Alberta



Sign the petition https://t.co/y3LUf5Rfnb



Follow @SheilaGunnReid and @lincolnmjay for the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/BghC3IHPeq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 21, 2021

Here at GraceLife Church in Parkland County, Alberta where their Pastor James Coates is on his 6th day of custody after turning himself him on Tuesday for holding service.



Service is starting in a few hours, no police presence yet. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/LRFahvFl9y — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 21, 2021

Service is underway at GraceLife Church in Parkland County, Alberta. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/WojYlBRULz — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 21, 2021

RCMP and other various media outlets on the road outside the GraceLife Church in Parkland County, Alberta. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Oc0sd4GHL3 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 21, 2021

