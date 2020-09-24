Christian School Secretary FIRED for Private Facebook Post Expressing Concern About Mandatory LGBT Classes for Children

A school secretary in the UK has been fired after sharing concerns on her private Facebook page about mandatory LGBTQ lessons at her son's primary school.













Kristie Higgs, 44, worked seven years as a pastoral administrator at Farmor’s School in Gloucestershire before she was sacked last year over two private Facebook posts.

One of the posts included a petition opposing mandatory LGBTQ education for primary students. The other post was an article detailing the rise in transgender ideology in children’s books.

The Christian Legal Centre are set to challenge her employer for discrimination and harassment on the grounds of her religious beliefs.

“The whole experience broke my heart,” Higgs told Christian Concern. “I have been punished for sharing concerns about Relationships and Sex Education.

“I hope these views because of my Christian beliefs, beliefs and views which are shared by hundreds of thousands of parents across the UK.

“My number one concern has always been the effect that learning about sex and gender in school will have on children at such a young age. I have not discriminated against anyone,” she said.

Higgs went on to say: “We should be able to share Biblical truth. We should have the right to share our concerns so that people can be aware and judge for themselves.”

The Daily Mail reports, Higgs is seeking £56,000 in damages at the Bristol employment tribunal. Higgs has also alleged senior staff branded her a ‘Nazi Right-wing extremist’ after a head teacher passed on screenshots of her private posts.

