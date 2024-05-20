Christian-Hating Bigots Brand Harrison Butker’s ‘Christ Is King’ Commencement Speech ‘Bigoted’

Few withstand a woke whirlwind the way NFL star, Harrison Butker has.

The internet ignited over clips of his commencement speech last week, with mad Marxians misconstruing almost every point.

Arguing from content devoid of context, they accused him of attacking “LGBTQ+” rights and defacing feminism.

They then demanded he sit down, shut up, and never be allowed to speak again.

Not only is there a juvenile Change.org campaign promoted by the organisation, newspaper, The Kansas City Star, advocated replacing Butker with a female kicker.

A https://t.co/ncqnFwPAMH petition is calling on the Chiefs to dismiss kicker Harrison Butker for making several dehumanizing remarks during his commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11th. Here’s what the three-time Super Bowl champion said about women, Pride Month,… pic.twitter.com/8iYltWDVLB — Change.org (@Change) May 14, 2024

Butker’s bullies were triggered by the three-time Super Bowl champion, , edifying marriage, motherhood, masculinity, medical consent, and mastering the gift of vocation.

The howling was so mundanely predictable it even earned a rebuke from comedian leftwing linebacker, Bill Maher.

Bill Maher Drops Unexpected Bomb on Left’s Outrage for Harrison Butker’s Speech



“I don’t see what the big crime is.”



“I really don’t. And I think this is part of the problem people have with the left is… pic.twitter.com/d43KlyZJZC — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 18, 2024

Why all the fuss?

Catapulted into headlines for refusing the COVID “vaccines” in 2022, Butker’s speech is new content for his newsfeed haters.

Addressing young women, he said, “I want to speak directly to women briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Attributing his success to Isabelle loving, and living out her vocation, Butker explained,

“I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life.”

“Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, “Heck, No.”

He then told men to “be unapologetic in their masculinity, fighting against the cultural emasculation of men.”

“Do hard things,” he declared.

“Never settle for what is easy.”

Butker’s bravado is worthy of the support his speech has received since the Woke mind virus sent it viral.

His NFL women’s jersey sold out.

Then Travia Hunt, the wife of Clark Hunt, his team’s owner, endorsed Butker’s comments to 98,000 followers on Instagram.

Her statement read, “Affirming motherhood and praising your wife, as well as highlighting the sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother, is not bigoted.

“It is empowering to acknowledge that a woman’s hard work in raising children is not in vain.”

To this Hunt added, “I also caution against taking things out of context.

“Sound bites overlaid with hateful comments are not what we want to model for our children or others. We need more dialogue (and VALUES, IMO) in this country and less hate.”

On X, Brandom Tatum joked, “He’s single-handedly made the Left somehow remember what a woman is.”

In a separate post, he added, “If you are dating a woman who complained about his speech, RUN. She clearly did not watch nor comprehend his speech and is incredibly intolerant to an opposing view. She is not wife material.”

Jenna Ellis’ comments mirrored the sentiment: “For the whole feminist empowerment “you choose your own destiny” tripe, the Left really has a problem with women who choose to be wives and mothers.

Sky News contributor and Caldron Pool Show host Evelyn Rae similarly said, “The lie feminists sell is that women can not only have the best of both worlds – being a mother and having a career – but that they should! And if they don’t, they’re somehow less.”

Dropped by his critics out of convenience, Butker’s speech also encouraged Benedictine College’s 2024 graduating class to live out a spirituality of the cross.

“Accept your lane, and stay in it,” he asserted.

Encouraging graduates, Church, and society, to get their houses in order, he explained, “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues.”

“Things like [COVID overreach], abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media, all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Butker then put the boot into Biden, stating,

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the Sign of the Cross during a pro-abortion rally.”

You can’t be Catholic, and pro-Choice.

Butker, who is a father, said, “an important reminder that being Catholic alone doesn’t cut it.”

“If we are going to be men and women for this time in history, we need to stop pretending that the ‘Church of Nice’ is a winning proposition.”

“We must always speak and act in charity, but never mistake charity for cowardice,” Butker continued.

“As we saw during the pandemic, too many bishops were not leaders at all.

“They were motivated by fear, fear of being sued, fear of being removed, fear of being disliked.”

He then encouraged graduates to not “buy into the lie that the things we experienced during COVID were appropriate.

“The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

“We fear speaking truth, because now, unfortunately, truth is in the minority.”

The Kansas City Chief’s kicker also admonished the priesthood for being too “interested in hobbies,” and image management.

Parish’s propping up the priesthood was as bad as a father turning to his son for help all the time, “when it is my job as his father to lead him,” he said.

“Our bishops are not politicians but shepherds, so instead of fitting in the world by going along to get along , they too need to stay in their lane and lead.

“Good priests exist. Seek them out,” Butker affirmed.

Concluding, he said, “You are entering into mission territory in a post-God world, but you were made for this.

“And with God by your side and a constant striving for virtue within your vocation, you too can be a saint.

“Christ is King.”

WATCH:

FULL TRANSCIPT.