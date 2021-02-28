What Agenda? World Economic Forum Deletes Tweet Claiming “Lockdowns Are Quietly Improving Cities Around the World”

The World Economic Forum has deleted a tweet claiming lockdowns are "quietly" achieving the climate change agenda by reducing air pollution and carbon emissions around the world.















The “globalist champion of the Great Reset,” said the lockdown response to the pandemic is improving climate targets with fewer people using transport and the closure of factories.

The Friday tweet, which stated, “Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world,” included a video showing images of deserted city streets, grounded airlines, and abandoned businesses.

“There were record falls in air pollution, clearing city skies from Asia to America,” video captions read. “But by late 2020, it had returned to pre-pandemic levels. Carbon emissions were also down 7% last year, but the drop won’t stop climate change unless we lock in emissions cuts.”

NEW – Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF) tweeted yesterday that "Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world," accompanied by a video showing deserted streets, empty factories, and grounded planes. After backlash, they deleted it. Copy:pic.twitter.com/KWOF1OHkPH — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 27, 2021

The video sparked backlash online, with many accusing the WEF of revelling in human misery, and exploiting the pandemic for anti-human goals.

On Saturday the WEF deleted the tweet, claiming lockdowns aren’t, in fact, improving cities, but instead are an important response to C0VID-19.

“We’re deleting this tweet,” the WEF said. “Lockdowns aren’t ‘quietly improving cities’ around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to C0VID-19.”

We’re deleting this tweet. Lockdowns aren’t “quietly improving cities” around the world. But they are an important part of the public health response to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/D2Pyb9x4yy — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 27, 2021

Is there another agenda at play here? “The Great Reset”? No, of course not. That’s nothing but a conspiracy theory. They just said so themselves. Right?

Justin Trudeau calling the coronavirus pandemic an opportunity for a reset as per the WEF, and parroting the ‘build back better’ line which Biden just so happened to use as a campaign slogan.



Must all be a coincidence and not at all coordinated.pic.twitter.com/O406Cy5I8N — Jonathan Witt (@Jonathan_Witt) November 15, 2020

