Christian Conference Leader Reported to Human Rights Commission After Replacing ‘Welcome to Country’ with Psalm 24

Apparent “debate-is-hate” Indigenous ethnocentrists are gunning for Dave Pellowe.

The Church and State (CAS) ministry founder faces a complaint put before the Queensland Human Rights Commission, accusing him of racism and vilification.

Pellowe is being ‘forced’ into a legal battle simply for replacing ‘Welcome to Country‘ with Psalm 24:1.

CAS conferences open with the ode to God’s ownership of the land, instead of genuflecting to Indigenous ancestral worship.

Explaining reasons for the allegations, Pellowe said, “I quote Psalm 24:1 which contradicts the claims of Aboriginal religion that the spiritual entity it calls ‘Country’ requires deceased ancestors to permit someone’s arrival or travel through it.”

If that’s racist, he asked, isn’t criticising Christian beliefs racism too?

The activist’s complaint also found fault with Dave’s 30-minute presentation.

He allegedly failed to fall in line and salute Woke-Marxist revisionism, by giving “voice and visibility” to half-truth, and far-left narratives: “Invasion Day,” and the white “mass genocide” of Indigenous Australians.

Pellowe said, he “felt it best to stick to the facts pertinent to the point of Christian involvement in the coming (Queensland) election.”

Answering a post-presentation dissection of his talk, Pellowe rejected the subsequent struggle session, saying, “The grist of the gentleman’s complaint was his problem with the honest, Scripturally, and philosophically accurate answers,” Pellowe gave to questions asked by his friend.

Pellowe was accused of “lacking sensitivity towards Aboriginal people’s feelings, and for giving an unflattering assessment of Aboriginal religion.”

They were apparently offended by his reasoned, Christian theological critique of Aboriginal Animism, and its “fruit: division, and rebellion.”

Surely, Pellowe asserted, “these are not novel criticisms.”

Defending that critique, and his right to criticise, the CAS boss wrote in his defence, “I factually described traditional [Animist] Aboriginal beliefs demonstrated in Welcome to/Acknowledgement of Country rituals, smoking ceremonies, mandated reverence for ‘sacred sites,’ the Aboriginal flag and the Aboriginal tent ’embassy.’

“At no point did I make any remarks about anyone present, about anyone personally, or any group of people,” he added, saying the accusations are absurd.

Pellowe then reminded his accusers of ABS figures, which state that 54% of Indigenous Australians say they’re Christians.

Acknowledging the Gospel-centric mission of Church and State, he recounted that, “humility and a heart before God, is the only thing that can save Australian politics, parliaments, politicians, and voters.”

Only Jesus saves.

This Truth, he continued, “cannot be suppressed by our silence in the face of pagan – false religions – which demand to be honoured, and affirmed.”

Referring to Animism, inherent to the Welcome to Country pagan appeal to placate the ancestors, Pellowe stated, “to mingle Christianity with animism is the blasphemy of syncretism.”

Genuflecting to Animism, “must not be permitted in Christian mouths, buildings, services, or sermons by anyone who wisely fears God.”

Also found in Pellowe’s defence is a warning about the danger of confusing the creature with the Creator.

The Biblical reasons for opposing the deification of man, self, and nature, is that it incurs the “wrath of God.”

As such, he said, “for the love of my indigenous neighbours I will never stop preaching the unadulterated Word of God and religion of Jesus Christ.”

The complaints misrepresent his meaning, Pellowe concluded.

At no point did he “set upon, verbally attack” the offended party, or “whip up the crowd.”

The unfounded accusations are an apparent attack on free speech, the ministry of CAS, and Dave Pellowe personally.

Dig deep. This is bigger than just you or me. Supporting the defence of Religious Freedom https://t.co/3TfLhQRdUS — Dave Pellowe (@DavePellowe) August 13, 2024

He’s asking for prayer, as well as donations to help the Human Rights Law Alliance (HRLA) combat an increasing level of lawfare targeting Christians.

HRLA is representing Pellowe, pro-bono.

In order to help them defend Dave and freedom of speech donations can be made through a GiveSendGo campaign here.