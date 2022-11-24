Check Out Kevin Sorbo on The Caldron Pool Show

News & Commentary World

Actor Kevin Sorbo appeared on The Caldron Pool Show this week to discuss the viral, pro-life short film The Procedure.

Sorbo made the appearance on the podcast alongside Laura Klassen, founder of Choice42. The two pro-life advocates teamed up with LoorTV to produce the four-minute animated film which tells the story of a lead sonographer who was asked to assist in an abortion procedure.

It was an experience that caused him to quit his job as a medical professional and would haunt him for the next 20 years.

The interview is well-worth catching and can be viewed below or by visiting YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Rumble or Odysee.

