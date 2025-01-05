Bill Gates-Backed Firm Seeks Approval for Genetically Modified Mosquito Release in Australia

A company funded by Bill Gates, OxyTech, is seeking approval to release genetically modified (GM) mosquitoes in Queensland to combat Dengue fever.

The modification includes a self-limiting gene to prevent female mosquitoes from reaching adulthood and a fluorescent marker for easy identification. The release could continue indefinitely, raising concerns about “unintended consequences.”

Former Liberal MP Craig Kelly criticized the proposal, warning it could have disastrous effects similar to the cane toad debacle. “What could possibly go wrong with such an experiment? This is Cane Toad 2.0,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile, Monash University has successfully deployed a non-GMO method to fight Dengue fever, eliminating the disease as a concern in North Queensland.

Kelly questioned why Australia would be considering an application from a company backed by Bill Gates to release GM mosquitoes in Queensland, especially when Monash University claims their self-sustaining, safe, non-GMO, and cost-effective method has “effectively eliminated” Dengue as a public health issue in the region.

With the application still under review, Kelly urged Australians to voice their concerns.